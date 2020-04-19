The lockdown has forced people indoors with nothing to do but surf the internet. This has allowed celebrities to spend more time than ever interacting with their fans. During a recent Q&A on Instagram, director James Gunn revealed his favorite comic character. And it's not one of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Oh, I love the Joker but Harley is one of my favorite characters I've ever written. In fact, she's probably my favorite comic character whose personality was well-defined before I wrote her for the screen. She's an incredible companion to have while writing her insane actions and dialogue. Did I say I LOVED her????"

It is good to see Harley Quinn getting some love as her own separate entity rather than simply as the Joker's kooky girlfriend, which is what she was known as for most of her career. In the past year, however, the pop-culture image of Harley has shifted to portray her as an independent person.

There were two major ways this occurred. The Suicide Squad spinoff Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey was basically a breakup letter from Harley to her Mistah J, proving that she did not need the mad clown's help to go about her business causing mayhem and looking fabulous while doing it.

The other way Harley got her public emancipation was when she got her own cartoon series. The show follows Harley's life after calling it quits with Joker and striking out on her own, ganging up with her gal pal Poison Ivy and a bunch of other rogues to take over Gotham and the world.

The reason behind Harley's stories of getting over a toxic ex finds so much traction with the public is because they are written by people who love the character and understand her. And now Gunn has added his own name to the list.

The filmmaker's next project is The Suicide Squad. It is not a sequel to the 2016 movie, but will use some of the same characters, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The actress has become synonymous with the character, in much the same way as Ryan Reynolds has become synonymous with Deadpool, so her return to the big screen is one of the most anticipated parts of the upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, the second season of Harley Quinn's animated show has also arrived and continues to win applause for its witty and engaging storylines. The world of cartoon Harley and her live-action counterpart are also rumored to come together soon, with the director of Birds of Prey, Cathy Yan, expressing an interest in taking Harley's BFF from the show and putting her in the movie sequel.

And where, in all of this, is the Joker, who suddenly finds himself shown up by the character who started out as his henchwoman? Well, with the success of the Joker movie, it is safe to say the Clown Prince of Crime is still top dog among comic book supervillains. And hey, he recently got a new girlfriend in the comics who's even more psychotic than Quinn. So looks like Harley's not the only one who is thriving after the breakup. This news comes from ComicBook.com.