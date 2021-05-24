2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey might have released to mixed reviews, but one thing most fans and critics agreed on was that Margot Robbie was excellent in the role of Harley Quinn. The Suicide Squad director James Gunn appears to heartily agree with that sentiment. In an interview with AP, Gunn explained that he was so impressed with Robbie's athleticism as Harley in the upcoming movie that he wrote the biggest action scene of his career just for her.

"[Margot] can do anything. Or I thought she could do anything. And then one day she had to sing and I said, 'OK, well you can do everything but one thing.' But she's such a great actress. She embodies the character. She's able to do the comedy. She's able to do the drama. And physically, she is a pure athlete and is able to do these stunts in such a graceful, magnificent, beautiful way. And so I wrote the biggest action scene I've ever done all around (Robbie's character) Harley, and it was so fun to create just on every level from working with the stunt guys all the way through to working with her. It's probably my favorite four minutes of film I've ever shot before."

Favorite action scene, not biggest stunt. The sequence was performed by Margot & her stunt person Ingrid Kleinig. My two hundred or so biggest stunts have all been performed by professional stunt people, as they should be - and they deserve their fair due. https://t.co/F1Anu0l6Ld — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 20, 2021

The Suicide Squad is going to be the third onscreen appearance by Robbie's Harley in the DCEU, each time under a new director. Her previous appearance in Birds of Prey was drastically different from the way Robbie portrayed the character in Suicide Squad. Now, James Gunn is set to put his own spin on Harley Quinn. According to Robbie, the latest version of her character is going to once again be quite different from her past appearances.

"[In terms of] how [Harley has] changed, it's just always interesting to explore what characteristics different directors gravitate towards from the character. The common denominator is the source material, which is what I always built the character off anyway. Then she evolves in different ways under different people's direction."

This is true. Not only the most fun I’ve ever had on set, and the most impressed I ever was with a performer, it’s probably the coolest action sequence I’ve ever shot. #TheSuicideSquad The Suicide Squad @SuicideSquadWB@MargotRobbiehttps://t.co/nnFMtPG28i — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 19, 2021

This might be the last time that fans get to see Robbie's Harley Quinn on the big screen any time soon, since the actress had previously admitted the planned sequel to Birds of Prey is no longer in development. Hopefully, audiences will get to see some memorable Harley Quinn scenes in The Suicide Squad that bid a fitting farewell to the character.

