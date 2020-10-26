New images from The Suicide Squad have been released. In addition, director James Gunn explained the difference between these DC characters when compared to his Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy family. Gunn spent some time over the weekend connecting with fans on social media and premiering the Empire Magazine covers, which feature the colorful characters of his upcoming DC movie. Fans have a lot of questions, but the director isn't ready to let too much out just yet.

The new images from the movie show off the unorthodox and colorful costumes of the antiheroes. David Dastmalchian's Polka Dot Man looks nothing like any character we've ever seen in a comic book movie before. Peacemaker (John Cena), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), and Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior) are also featured in the first image. The second image includes Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Savant (Michael Rooker), Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Javelin (Flula Borg), and Mongal (Mayling Ng).

When looking at The Suicide Squad, it's hard not to compare it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and James Gunn knows this all too well. Both movies are made up of teams with unlikely bonds and some oddball humor thrown in the mix. However, there are some main differences, which Gunn discusses below.

"I think you know, from pretty close to the beginning, that all of the Guardians are good - apart from Nebula, who's the outlier. But in The Suicide Squad, some of the characters end up being good, some end up being terrible. They don't just get in fights and say they're going to kill each other, they actually do get in fights and kill each other. You really don't know who's going to live and who's going to die. I was given full freedom to kill anyone - and I mean anyone - by DC."

While discussing The Suicide Squad with fans over the weekend, one person claimed that half of the characters on the new magazine covers would be dead by the end of the movie. James Gunn responded by saying, "Only half? Uh...," which is supported by the director's description of the hot tempers featured in the upcoming movie. The director was also asked how this movie is related to David Ayers' Suicide Squad. "Um, it's its own thing," Gunn reveals. "It does not contradict the first movie, I don't think. It might in some small ways... I don't know..."

2016's Suicide Squad was a box office success for Warner Bros. However, it was not a hit with critics or fans, and as it turns out, it was not the movie that David Ayer intended on making. Over the past few years, DC fans have been calling on Warner Bros. to release Ayers' original vision for the movie, much like they are doing with Zack Snyder's Justice League at the moment. James Gunn has nothing but praise for the 2016 movie, specifically its cast. He explains.

"Listen, David Ayer's gotten trouble for the movie. I know it didn't come out how David wanted it to come out. But he did one really, really great thing, and that is he picked fantastic actors to work with, and he dealt with these actors in building their characters in a really deep and fearless way. It's something David definitely deserves to be lauded for, and it's definitely added to this movie."

James Gunn is currently in the post-production process for The Suicide Squad. With all of these new images being released, one can't help but wonder if we'll see a trailer before the end of the year. So far, Gunn released a sizzle reel over the summer that showed off a ton of finished footage, alongside some behind-the-scenes looks. The new images from The Suicide Squad come to us from Empire Magazine.