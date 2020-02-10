We're still well over a year away from The Suicide Squad hitting theaters, so the stars of the movie can't dish too much on it. Be that as it may, Margot Robbie has shared some praise for what director James Gunn is bringing to the table with his first go-around in the live-action DC universe. The actress, who will reprise her role as Harley Quinn, promises that Gunn's take is faithful to the source material, and will show us a little something new from the beloved character.

Margot Robbie has been making the rounds to promote Birds of Prey, which arrived in theaters over the weekend. Unfortunately, it didn't do as well as analysts were projecting at the box office, but critics and audiences who have seen it seem to love it. We'll see Robbie back in the DCEU next year and, during a recent interview, she was asked about The Suicide Squad and had the following to say about it.

"I can tell you that it's gonna be incredible, and, again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James finds fascinating about her compared to what Cathy finds interesting, compared to what David found interesting about her. He's such a comic book lover, so you know it's always going to be, again, rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

David Ayer introduced Harley Quinn and the rest of Task Force X in 2016's Suicide Squad, which was a massive commercial hit, but didn't fare well with critics, to say the least. Warner Bros. spent several years developing a sequel and, ultimately, after James Gunn was fired (only to be rehired later) from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Warner Bros. scooped him up and let the director come in to play around in this sandbox.

It's been made pretty clear that this won't be a direct sequel, but it's also not going to be a full-on reboot since quite a few characters, including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, will be returning. Both Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey showed very different versions of Harley Quinn and, as Margot Robbie suggests here, James Gunn found different elements of the character to focus on. What shape that will take remains to be seen.

Other cast members include Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, David Dastmalchian. Taika Waititi, Alice Braga Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, Peter Capaldi and Steve Agee. Shooting is currently underway on The Suicide Squad and is expected to wrap in the coming weeks. The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Feel free to watch the interview clip from the Rotten Tomatoes Twitter account for yourself.

