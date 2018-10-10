The recent news that James Gunn will be writing, and possibly directing, Suicide Squad 2 is certainly exciting to a number of DC fans who were disappointed with how Suicide Squad turned out and want to see improvement with the upcoming sequel. However, it could also be bad news for Jared Leto fans, as it may be unlikely that Leto's Joker will return for the sequel if Gunn does take the helm.

It's no secret anymore that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was rather combative on social media, which ultimately led to him being fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A tweet has now surfaced that Gunn apparently wrote back in May that took a serious, offensive jab at Jared Leto, implying that there is quite a bit of bad blood between these two celebrities.

The tweet started with a joke by former The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody star Dylan Sprouse, who was poking fun at Jared Leto for trying to hook up exclusively with female models between the ages of 18 and 25. Gunn then replied to Sprouse's tweet, saying, "He starts at 18 on the Internet?," implying that Leto tries to sleep with girls under the age of 18, which is of course statutory rape in most states.

This wasn't even the first time that Gunn made rather crude jabs at the Academy Award winning actor. He once made a number of remarks about Jared Leto apparently being a pedophile in live video on social media, which he later deleted and publicly apologized for. In 2012, Gunn tweeted "Driving home from Vegas trading stories about what a dick Jared Leto is." He later deleted this tweet as well, but it's become very clear that Gunn does not think highly of Leto at all, and genuinely believes that he is a pedophile.

While neither Jared Leto nor James Gunn have made any comments about if they would be okay working together since the news of Gunn working on Suicide Squad 2 first surfaced, it's a safe bet that at least one of them would have an issue with collaborating. It's very clear that James Gunn does not think highly of Jared Leto, and based on the number of political stances he has made in the past, he likely would not want to work with him. Additionally, it's very unlikely that Gunn's tweets and comments went unnoticed by Leto, who now likely despises Gunn just as much as Gunn despises him.

Based on all of this information provided by Cosmic Book News, it may be for the best that Jared Leto does not appear in Suicide Squad 2 if Gunn directs, or if Leto's Joker does need to be in the movie, perhaps Warner Bros. should look for a different director who can work safely with Leto. Either way, this probably won't be the end of Jared Leto as the Joker, as he still has a number of movies potentially still on his slate, from the Harley & Joker movie to Birds of Prey.