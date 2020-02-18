Fear not, Harley Quinn fans as her role in The Suicide Squad is going to be significant. This, according to writer/director James Gunn, who has confirmed that Margot Robbie will be a major part of the upcoming DC Comics adaptation. Considering how few details regarding the movie have been made available up to this point, any and all information comes at a premium right now, especially when it relates to the status of a fan-favorite character such as this.

James Gunn, as he does from time to time, recently held a Q&A session over on Instagram. At one point, a fan asked if Harley Quinn has a "spotlight" in the movie. What, precisely that means isn't clear. However, Gunn took it upon himself to answer the question as best he could, stating that Margot Robbie's beloved baddie will be back for more as a major part of the movie. Here's what Gunn had to say about it.

"She's a major part of the film if that's what you're asking."

Margot Robbie made her debut as Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad. While the movie wasn't embraced by critics, it did big business at the box office and Robbie's character proved to be a huge standout. With that, Warner Bros. quickly began developing several spin-offs centered on Harley Quinn, with Birds of Prey being the one that ultimately got made. The movie arrived in theaters recently and, despite being welcomed with open arms by critics and moviegoers who have checked it out, it has struggled financially. Regardless, Harley Quinn is a character many fans want to see more of, so the fact that she will have a big presence in The Suicide Squad is no small thing.

We recently got a glimpse of Harley Quinn's updated look for the movie, thanks to some set photos that made their way online. Once again, Harley will be getting a pretty significant makeover. Beyond that, very little had been revealed. It has been billed as more of a reboot as opposed to a sequel, but several characters from the original will return. Aside from Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) will be back as well.

New cast members include Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Peter Capaldi and Michael Rooker. Filming is underway currently and is expected to wrap up in the coming weeks. Though, we're still likely a long way away from a trailer, as it's not hitting theaters until next summer. So, for now, we'll have to see what more James Gunn is willing to give us in these occasional Q&A sessions. The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. You can check out a screenshot from the Q&A over on Reddit.