There are some actors who look born to play superheroes, and wrestler-turned-actor John Cena is one of them. Cena will be a part of the upcoming James Gunn epic The Suicide Squad, in the role of the anti-hero Peacemaker, described as a "douchey Captain America". Cena has taken to doing interviews for the movie in full "Peacemaker" costume, which prompted Gunn to share a memory on Twitter of the actor sleeping in the costume to get a better feel for it.

I’m not kidding, @JohnCena just took a uniform home from set because he said he wanted to see what it was like taking a nap in it. https://t.co/dO1kBMO47X — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2021

John Cena responded to Gunn's throwback tweet with his characteristic humor, replying, "Well, it's made of an overly comfy cotton blend. Its colors are very subdued avant garde mixed into an unpretentious nouveau riche statement that screams "which way to liberty beach?!"

While Cena's desire to sleep in his Peacemaker costume might seem like a comedy bit, there could be some serious "method-acting" thought behind it. Actors like Viggo Mortensen while playing Aragorn and Daniel Day-Lewis while playing Bill the Butcher have been known to stay in their characters' period clothes even when off-set in order to get a better sense of their roles.

Cena comes from a wrestling background, where a great deal of emphasis is placed on "kayfabe", also known as "never breaking character, even when outside the ring". Perhaps Cena felt a similar approach was needed for Peacemaker, a psychotic, paranoid character obsessed with keeping the peace, who is so committed to his job as a vigilante that it would make sense for him to want to sleep in his costume to be ready to fight at a moment's notice.

Whether Cena's love for his costume is a comedic bit or full-on method acting, the results speak for themselves. The character has already got his own spinoff show greenlit at HBO Max even before the release of The Suicide Squad. Clearly, the studio has a great deal of faith in what Cena has done with Peacemaker.

It now remains to be seen whether the audience will also support the action star's new quirkily violent avatar. If the success of Dave Bautista as Drax in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies is any indication, Cena is in good hands.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, with Steve Agee, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max Aug. 6.