James Gunn has revealed a poster for The Suicide Squad. Granted, it's an unofficial poster for the highly-anticipated DC Comics adaptation, but until something more official comes our way, this will have to do. Gunn, who wrote and directed the movie, recently wrapped filming on the blockbuster. Not long after, he shared this poster and, unofficial though it may be, if it's any indication, this is going to be quite unlike what came before.

Taking to Instagram, James Gunn revealed a poster for the cast and crew that was cooked up by artist John Sloboda. The poster is signed by various members of the cast, including Margot Robbie, who returns as Harley Quinn. It features a pile of weapons, including Harley's hammer, covered in blood at its center, with a bullet-filled version of the movie's title on top. Gunn shared the image with the following caption.

"This artist John Sloboda does a poster for our great AD Pez at the end of every shoot he does, and then me and some of the cast on hand sign personal notes to the various ADs (who on this film were fantastic, no one on a crew works harder under more pressure than they do). It's not an official poster but I think the artist did a great job. Don't ask me whose signature is whose. I can only figure out Margot's and mine and I don't know which actors signed it. #TheSuicideSquad."

The Guardians of the Galaxy director was brought on board by Warner Bros. to helm what was originally a direct sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad. While this movie will have connective tissue, it's been said repeatedly that this is not a sequel and will be more of a soft reboot. Plot details, for the time being, are kept tightly under wraps. Though, Gunn did previously say that it's his favorite script that he's ever written.

Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) are set to reprise their roles from Suicide Squad, in addition to Margot Robbie. New cast members include Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Peter Capaldi and Michael Rooker. Elba was originally brought on board to replace Will Smith as Deadshot, who couldn't return due to scheduling conflicts. It was later decided that Elba would play a different role entirely.

Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer, was released in 2016 and proved to be a major financial success, grossing $746 million worldwide. It even won an Oscar, believe it or not. But the movie failed to connect critically. Given DC's recent hot streak, the studio was looking to course correct a bit moving forward. The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. Be sure to check out the poster for yourself from James Gunn's Instagram.