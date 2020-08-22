We have a brand new poster for The Suicide Squad. This came as part of the onslaught of reveals as part of this weekend's DC FanDome festivities. The online event is serving as a DC-only alternative to San Diego Comic-Con. Thus far, it has brought the goods. To put a button on the panel for James Gunn's upcoming movie, this new poster was revealed, offering a new look at the updated team.

The poster was shared by James Gunn on Twitter following the panel's debut and The Suicide Squad sneak peek video. The panel shed a lot of new light on The Suicide Squad, including who every member of the massive ensemble cast is playing. The poster has the core cast front-and-center, including Idris Elba as Bloodsport and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Gunn had this to say about it.

"Again, thanks to all of you for checking out #TheSuicideSquad panel today at #DCFanDome. If you missed it, don't worry, there will be encores. But for now here's a final treat, a special Suicide Squad DC FanDome Fan Poster we've been working on! I love it, how about you?"

Describing it as a fan poster, albeit one released in an official capacity, means we will be getting something different come time for the theatrical poster to make its way online. That will likely happen closer to the release date next year. In the featurette that was released, James Gunn described his DC Comics adaptations as "by far the biggest movie I've ever made." That is saying something, considering the size and scope of both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. There was also a theme of "expect the unexpected" in the behind-the-scenes video, in addition to a whole lot of action and spectacle.

As for the rest of the Suicide Squad cast, we now know which DC characters will be involved in the follow-up to 2016's Suicide Squad. It includes David Mastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Pete Davidson as Black Guard, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Michael Rooker as Savant and Mayling Ng as Mongal. Also, Steve Agee will be playing King Shark. Viola Davis will also be reprising her role as Amanda Waller, with Jai Courtney returning as Captain Boomerang.

Though not a reboot, it has been made evident that James Gunn is very much doing his own thing with the franchise. That is more than likely why it is not being billed as "Suicide Squad 2." This is just one of many movies being showcased at DC FanDome, which has the entire upcoming DC Films slate included. We'll be sure to bring all of the big news your way as it comes in. The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. In the meantime, be sure to check out the poster from James Gunn's Twitter.

