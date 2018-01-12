The creative team for Suicide Squad 2 is starting to take shape. We've known for a little while now that Gavin O'Connor (Warrior, The Accountant) is on board to write and direct the sequel, but now Warner Bros. has brought on a very established producer in the form of Michael De Luca to help handle Suicide Squad 2 behind-the-scenes. This is just a small part of the major changes being made to the way that DC Films is being handled at Warner Bros. now in the wake of Justice League's disappointment.

It sounds like Michael De Luca will primarily be focused on Suicide Squad 2 and won't be managing a big chunk of the upcoming DC slate for the studio. As for his resume? He's produced many prestigious movies like The Social Network, Moneyball and Blow. But he's also got some misses on his record as well, having been credited as a producer on Ghost Rider, Little Nicky and The Love Guru. However, the most possibly concerning credits, as far as DC fans are concerned, could be his work on the Fifty Shades franchise.

That said, the Fifty Shades of Grey movies have been very successful, financially speaking, and he has more hits than misses. Warner Bros. is likely interested in his ability to produce great movies like Captain Phillips, but they also want someone who can make money. And Michael De Luca has proven he can do that as a producer. As part of the DCEU shake-up, the studio is trying to get fewer cooks in the kitchen, so to speak, and they want people focusing on specific projects. That's the good news and that's why a guy like De Luca is being brought on board.

Suicide Squad 2 is said to be a top priority for the studio and it's not hard to see why. Despite taking a lashing from critics upon its arrival, the first Suicide Squad, which was directed by David Ayer, brought in more than $745 million worldwide. That far exceeded expectations and led to Warner Bros. giving the sequel the green light. But they're hoping to avoid getting a critical thrashing this time around. They want to get these live-action DC movies and track. More Wonder Woman, less Justice League. That's the hope anyway.

Warner Bros. is expected to start production on two DC movies this year, with Shazam gearing up to shoot soon and Suicide Squad 2 is expected to shoot this October, once Will Smith and the rest of the cast can clear their schedules. Variety notes that Michael De Luca is also on board Universal's Cowboy Ninja Viking as a producer, which stars Chris Pratt and is being eyed as a potential franchise. It sounds like the right movies are being made. Let's just hope it results in better DC movies in the future.