James Gunn is reuniting with another frequent collaborator for The Suicide Squad. Tyler Bates, who previously worked with the filmmaker on Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as several other movies during his career, is set to score the soundtrack for the upcoming DC Comics adaptation. Aside from his work with Gunn over the years, Bates is a highly accomplished composer who is no stranger to the world of comic book movies.

According to a new report, Tyler Bates has been tapped to score The Suicide Squd. The movie is currently in post-production, as filming wrapped ahead of the widespread production Hollywood is dealing with right now. James Gunn, who serves as writer and director, previously revealed that he doesn't expect the release date to be pushed back as they are still on schedule. Fortunately, much of the work that still needs to be done, such as editing, can be done without assembling a large crew, which is allowing the movie to stay on track.

Tyler Bates previously worked with James Gunn on both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Long before that, Bates provided the score for 2004's Dawn of the Dead remake, which Gunn wrote, as well as Slither and Super, two of the director's earlier features before he started working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of Bates' other credits include 300, Watchmen, the John Wick franchise and last years Hobbs & Shaw. Bates has an impressive and varies resume, not to mention that he's handled a number of big comic book movies in the past. Coupled that with his well-established working relationship with Gunn and this seems like a no-brainer.

Plot details for the movie are being kept tightly under wraps for now. Returning cast members from 2016's Suicide Squad include Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Newcomers include David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, John Cena, Storm Reid, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson and Michael Rooker. Idris Elba is also on board. He was originally tapped to replace Will Smith as Deadshot, but will instead be playing a new character who has yet to be officially revealed.

Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer, was a huge hit for Warner Bros. and earned a surprisingly $746 million at the box office. A sequel, as well as several spin-offs, entered development rathe quickly. However, the DCEU wound up shifting directions after the release of Justice League and that ultimately paved the way for James Gunn to step in and tackle what has been described as a reboot, even though it has connections to the previous movie. The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Film Music Reporter.