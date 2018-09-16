Suicide Squad 2 co-screenwriter Todd Stashwick has confirmed that the first draft of the script is complete. While the first installment didn't sit well with critics, it was a box office hit, earning over $746.8 million, and proved to the studio that fans wanted to see these characters on the big screen. However, since then, there have been more rumors about Suicide Squad spin-off movies than an official sequel, leading to doubts about the project ever getting to the production phase.

Suicide Squad 2 was written by Todd Stashwick, David Bar Katz, and director Gavin O'Connor. Stashwick says, "We have finished our draft and I'm really proud of it." Stashwick obviously did not go into any further details about plot specifics or even who will be in the sequel. However, Stashwick did indicate that it will be a true sequel to the first film and not a reboot or prequel of any kind, which should sit well with DC fans who are skeptical about multiple Joker projects in development.

As for when cameras start rolling for Suicide Squad 2, that's anybody's guess at the moment. It was previously rumored that production was set to begin this fall, but that definitely isn't happening. Instead, Todd Phillips' Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, will be rolling cameras in New York City this fall. While characters have yet to be confirmed, it is believed that Suicide Squad 2 will take place after Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey movie, which is set to star Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The studio seems pretty adamant about getting a Harley Quinn spin-off sooner than later.

In addition to the Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix, DC Films is also developing a standalone movie for Jared Leto's version of the character, which will be completely different from the character study that Phoenix is working on with director Todd Phillips. Leto's will obviously be a spin-off of Suicide Squad 2, but there's no telling when that project will start filming. With that being said, if Birds of Prey is able to film in 2019, Suicide Squad 2 could be the next to go, especially considering that the first draft of the script is now complete.

As with any project, at any studio, a lot can change in the coming months. Suicide Squad 2 could end up coming a lot quicker than fans are expecting, or the wait could be pretty long. In addition to the Joker projects and Birds of Prey, DC Films is also preparing to release Aquaman and Wonder Woman 1984. The long-awaited Flash movie is supposed to begin shooting early next year and Matt Reeves' The Batman should follow soon afterwards. We'll just have to wait and see how big of a priority Suicide Squad 2 is after some more dust settles. For now, you can read the rest of the lengthy interview with co-screenwriter Todd Stashwick at Discussing Film.