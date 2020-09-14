For a certain section of comic book movie fans, the rivalry between the MCU and DCEU is super-serious business, even though the actors and filmmakers working for both companies have mostly insisted there is no bad blood between the two entities. Recently, filmmaker James Gunn corroborated this sentiment when he revealed MCU showrunner Kevin Feige had visited him on the sets of his upcoming DCEU film The Suicide Squad.

"I told Kevin Feige before I took [The Suicide Squad] and he was very cool and supportive as he always is. He just wanted me to make a good movie. He and Lou D'Esposito even came to visit the set and watched us shoot. There isn't the enmity behind the scenes like there is in the fan community."

Kevin Feige and James Gunn go way back, and Gunn had first become comic book movie royalty after making Guardians of the Galaxy in the MCU under Feige. Clearly, their friendship has remained unchanged after Gunn took his talents over to DC, and the regard they have for each other's work, whether it is in the MCU or DCEU, is intact.

In fan circles, it's a whole other story. The different approaches that both Marvel and DC have towards making movies has led to some hotly debated discussions over which company makes better superhero films.

In the case of Marvel, the groundbreaking financial success of the MCU is acknowledged, but it is also pointed out that working under Disney means the stories told within the franchise are often safe and family-friendly, and thus more mild fare.

Meanwhile, DC's mixed box-office success often comes in for criticism, but supporters defend the company by pointing out they allow their directors to follow their own instincts to make often dark and gritty films, with a wider variety in tone, themes, and visuals than what is found in the MCU.

The debate over which franchise is better is unlikely to ever die down, but it is clear the people in charge of making the movies have no problem borrowing talent from each other's camps in their quest to make the best movies possible. And that will result in a better future for the comic book movie genre overall.

The movie is going to be a soft reboot of David's Ayer's original Suicide Squad and will follow the team of supervillains on another impossible mission. The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters Aug. 6, 2021. This news comes to us from Comicbook.com.