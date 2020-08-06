Details surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn's upcoming comic book caper, The Suicide Squad, are slowly starting to seep through. Whilst we may not have had much confirmation of who some of the cast are playing, or what the story will involve, Gunn has revealed something very promising about the studio's approach to his take on the DC supervillain team. Notably, that they've left it well alone.

"I can confirm #TheSuicideSquad is 100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME, &, again, I can't wait for you guys to get a glimpse of it at #DCFanDome. (Yes, I'm pimping FanDome a lot, but that's because I know how exciting it's going to be - for my film & other stuff too!)."

It is a very occurrence to have a tentpole movie such as The Suicide Squad be wholly one person's vision, but, likely thanks to the success of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies on the other side of the comic book pond, Gunn has been left to his own devices. No doubt the movie will be all the better for it.

The question of studio interference is a particularly pressing one where The Suicide Squad is concerned, with the previous attempt at a live action adaptation, 2016's David Ayer helmed Suicide Squad, was infamously plagued with studio edits and interventions that reportedly left the finished movie a pale imitation of what the director had intended. Since the release of Suicide Squad it has been a pretty open secret that the movie did not adhere to the vision of Ayer thanks to studio meddling and has even led to a #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign. Ayer has teased several differences with his version of the movie and what audiences see in theaters, including alternate endings and scenes, as well as a generally darker, more serious take on the material.

James Gunn was also asked on social media whether The Suicide Squad is aiming for a PG-13 or R rating, to which the director replied enticingly, "Wait for #DCFanDome." So, expect to hear (and possibly see) much more from the upcoming DC movie at the August 22 event. Yesterday Gunn celebrated his birthday with a reveal of the official logo for The Suicide Squad, with the bright, colourful background and big, cartoony lettering likely hinting very much at the kind of movie he has made.

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is due for release next year, with the movie expected to be a standalone adventure for the members of the team, though it will maintain some pieces of David Ayer's original movie. Along with bringing back the likes of Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney, as well as Margot Robbie who will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn, The Suicide Squad will also feature John Cena, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion and more. The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of James Gunn's official Twitter account.

