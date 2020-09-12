James Gunn has shared images from the first table read for The Suicide Squad. The director showed the images in honor of the second weekend of the DC FanDome event, which is currently going on. Gunn was in the giving mood a few weeks ago when he shared a lengthy sizzle reel for the highly anticipated movie, which included quite a bit of footage that left DC fans wanting a lot more. While the director didn't offer up anymore footage this weekend, he did share some images.

One year ago we did the table read for #TheSuicideSquad. Today, you can watch (or rewatch!) our panel over at #DCFanDome - https://t.co/Xsyrrpv5lO (Apologies to the cast members I can’t post photos of at this reading because they were sitting in front of spoiler concept art!) pic.twitter.com/tSrxTwIL5j — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 12, 2020

Margot Robbie, Sean Gunn, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, and more members of The Suicide Squad cast can all be seen in the new table read images.James Gunn says, "One year ago we did the table read for The Suicide Squad... (Apologies to the cast members I can't post photos of at this reading because they were sitting in front of spoiler concept art!)" Even though Gunn was very careful not to post any spoilers, fans are still on the hunt because one piece of concept art is clearly visible.

James Gunn also noted that the DC concept art for The Suicide Squad will be made available after the movie comes out, though he did not specify if it would be in a book or through social media posts. Regardless, the director enjoys keeping up with the fans on social media, so one can imagine he'll more than likely keep sharing little bits of information up until the movie is officially released. At the moment, Gunn is in the post-production process, which he is able to do from his home.

The Suicide Squad roll call features Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark and John Economos, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel. Gunn has assembled quite the cast and there is more to come. We still don't know who Taika Waititi is playing, though there are rumors that he is playing a villain.

Margot Robbie previously teased that The Suicide Squad is going to be "awesome." The actress has worked within the world of Gotham with a number of different directors now and likes the different elements that they all choose to focus on when it comes to Harley Quinn. "I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her." While we wait for that first trailer to drop, you can check out images of the first table read above, thanks to James Gunn's Twitter account.