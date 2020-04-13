The Suicide Squad first trailer and other promotional materials will be delayed. Director James Gunn revealed the news on social media. However, the movie will still keep its release date, for the time being. Most of the world's population is spending time indoors and practicing social distancing, which is the same for Hollywood. Studios have pretty much shut down production on a number of large projects as we wait for some kind of normalcy to return.

James Gunn was lucky enough to finish principal photography on The Suicide Squad before everything all came to a halt. He has been able to work on editing the movie from home, though he admits there will be some delays along the way. One fan asked the director on social media about an official image from the movie coming out soon. Gunn had this to say about the promotional material for the movie.

"I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing The Suicide Squad has been pretty smooth... (I'm working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed - some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc."

The Suicide Squad isn't scheduled to open in theaters until August 6th, 2021. So far, it seems like the movie will be able to keep that release date, as long as everything starts to get back to normal soon. Movie theaters have been closed since the middle of March and some, like AMC, are in danger of never opening their doors again. Even if theaters can open later this summer, nearly all of the huge box office winners have shuffled release dates to later this year in hopes that things will be back to normal before then.

James Gunn is hard at work on The Suicide Squad, but he will not be able to work on reshoots, if and when he needs them, until a later date. More than likely, Gunn will be able to complete a task like that early next year, if everything goes smooth in the coming months. The director is pretty lucky to have access to all of the technology needed to edit the movie from home and to have a lot of free time to do so.

The Suicide Squad is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. James Gunn is very proud of his script, which he believes is his best work yet. In turn, DC fans are excited to see what the director has come up with and how he will treat a movie with such a large cast. He has proven able to handle big groups with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but this group is a bit different from the Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. You can check out James Gunn's Twitter explanation for The Suicide Squad promotional material delay.