The Suicide Squad has officially wrapped principal photography. Director James Gunn made the announcement on social media with an emotional note to his fans. As it turns out, making the highly anticipated movie was not the easiest process for Gunn, though it didn't have anything at all to do with the project. The director has nothing but nice things to say about working with the cast and crew for the past few months.

DC fans are eager to see what James Gunn has done with The Suicide Squad. And while production has officially wrapped, we're still all a pretty long ways a way from seeing the final cut. With that being said, we're also the closest we've ever been to seeing the first official footage from the movie find its way online. In an early post, James Gunn said The Suicide Squad script is his favorite out of everything he's written. You can read what James Gunn had to say about wrapping production below.

"And that's a wrap on The Suicide Squad. My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end. It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I've ever had making a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department - I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies."

James Gunn saw his father pass away along with his dog while making The Suicide Squad. One of those factors could have someone down for quite a bit of time as it sounds like the beginning of a bad blues song. However, Gunn was able to throw himself into his work and seemingly used it as a way of dealing with both situations. At least that's the way it seems. Hopefully the director had proper time to grieve both his father and dog.

The Suicide Squad features the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Newcomers to the franchise are Idris Elba, a not invisible John Cena, Nathan Fillion, David Dastmalchian, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, and more. James Gunn was given free rein to do just about whatever he wanted with the upcoming sequel.

While we're closer to getting the first footage from The Suicide Squad, this means that we're getting closer to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 getting into the pre-production process too. But, it's still going to be a while. Gunn still has the lengthy post-production process of his current project to get through, which could involve some reshoots and other outside elements. For now, Gunn can sit back and breathe a sigh of relief. You can check out the official wrap photo below, thanks to James Gunn's Instagram account.