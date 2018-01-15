Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the full voice cast for Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, the studio's new animated DC Universe movie. The animated DC universe celebrated its 10th Anniversary last year, and they will get off to a good start this year with Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, arriving next month, and Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, which doesn't have a release date yet. Christian Slater leads this all-star voice cast as the iconic villain Deadshot.

The remaining voice cast for this latest DC Animated Movie includes Billy Brown (Bronze Tiger), Liam McIntyre (Captain Boomerang), Kristin Bauer van Straten (Killer Frost), Gideon Emery (Copperhead), Tara Strong (Harley Quinn), Vanessa Williams (Amanda Waller), C. Thomas Howell (Zoom), Dania Ramirez (Scandal Savage), James Urbaniak (Professor Pyg), Julie Nathanson (Silver Banshee), Jim Pirri (Vandal Savage and Vertigo), Greg Grunberg (Maxum Steel) Dave Fennoy (Blockbuster and Tobias Whale), Cissy Jones (Knockout), Natalie Lander (Darma), Trevor Devall (Punch), Dave Boat (Harvey Dent/Two-Face) and Matthew Mercer (Savage Gunman). It's worth noting that none of the voice cast members from the 2014 animated movie Batman: Assault on Arkham, reprised their roles for this movie with an all new voice cast.

The story follows the members of Amanda Waller's Task Force X, made up of Deadshot, Bronze Tiger, Killer Frost, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn and Copperhead, who are sent to retrieve "a powerful mystical object that they will risk their lives to steal." However, this object is also being sought out by a number of other villains, as Task Force X engages in a race against time to find this item and stay alive. Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are producing the film, although no members of the creative team have been revealed yet.

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, which features the Caped Crusader facing off with Jack the Ripper, will also include a sneak peek of Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, offering a, "behind-the-scenes look at the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies, featuring thoughts from the talented filmmakers and voice cast." It's possible that more details about the story along with the creative team will be revealed in this sneak peek. The sneak peek will be part of the Digital HD release on January 23, so perhaps we'll learn more about this animated superhero adventure then.

Like the most recent DC animated movies, Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay has been rated R, for strong bloody violence throughout, sexual content, brief graphic nudity and some drug material. The project was first announced at Comic-Con 2017 along with Batman: Gotham by Gaslight arriving January 23 on Digital HD and February 2 on Blu-ray and DVD, followed by Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay this spring and Death of Superman, which also doesn't have a release date. The news of the voice cast for Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay was broken by The Hollywod Reporter, which also released the first four photos which you can see below.