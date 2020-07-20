David Ayer has confirmed an alternate ending for Suicide Squad which brought back Jared Leto's Joker. Ayer has let DC fans know over the years that the version of his divisive 2016 movie was not the version he originally intended for audiences to see. With the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League on the way to HBO Max, many are calling on Warner Bros. to release the Ayer cut of Suicide Squad. And as of today, #ReleaseTheAyerCut is trending on social media.

Yes I did. Shot and edited. Of course you were not permitted to see it my friend🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/PGSpz29T2Y — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) July 20, 2020

With a new movement pushing for the original cut of Suicide Squad, David Ayer is now teasing fans with things that were left out of the theatrical version of the movie, including an alternate ending with Jared Leto's Joker having a larger part. Zack Snyder did the same thing to keep fans going, teasing images and storyboards that didn't make it into the final movie. One fan posted a shot of the script and asked the director on social media if the aforementioned ending was actually shot, Ayer said, "Yes I did. Shot and edited. Of course you were not permitted to see it my friend."

In the original version of Suicide Squad, Joker was going to turn up as the gang was taking on Enchantress. He tries to threaten the team into letting the villain do whatever she pleases after emerging from the shadows. At this point, it's unclear if this is just an illusion, but it was shot and edited, meaning we would have had a decent amount of more Joker from Jared Leto. The actor was a big selling point for the movie and was heavily featured in all of the promotional material. However, when DC fans sat in theaters, they discovered that most of Leto's performance was left on the cutting room floor.

Jared Leto was reportedly not very happy about most of his Suicide Squad performance get left in the dust and the same goes for fans. While Leto's take on the Clown Prince of Crime was controversial at the time, many have gone back to re-examine what the actor brought to the table and are curious to see what David Ayer's original vision for the notorious villain was before the studio got involved. Will this lead to the David Ayer Cut becoming a reality like Zack Snyder's Justice League?

For now, we're just going to have to wait and see what happens with David Ayer's original cut of Suicide Squad. DC fans are ramping up their support in a major way at the moment, so it could very well happen. In the meantime, James Gunn is in the post-production phase on his The Suicide Squad, which is still scheduled to open in theaters next summer, if all goes according to plan. Things seem to be changing on a daily basis, so it remains uncertain if the release date will stick. You can check out the alternate ending for Suicide Squad above, thanks to David Ayer's Twitter account.