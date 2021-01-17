Suicide Squad director David Ayer has released a never-before-seen look at Jared Leto as a burnt Joker in a deleted scene from the original cut of the movie. Although Ayer had written Leto's Joker to have a much more prominent role, studio-ordered reshoots led to most of his scenes winding up on the cutting room floor. This means there's still a lot of footage of Leto's performance from Suicide Squad that hasn't seen the light of day, but now Ayer has given fans another small peak at the original "Ayer Cut."

In an Instagram story, David Ayer revealed a video of Leto as the Joker, his face burned from a helicopter crash. "You should be ashamed of yourself," the Clown Prince of Crime says. The footage is now circulating on social media with fans renewing their efforts for Warner Bros. to release the Ayer Cut.

In March, Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere on HBO Max, restoring Snyder's original vision of Justice League before it went through reshoots and rewrites prior to its release. Leto will also reprise his role as the Joker. The fan interest in the series has helped to popularize the #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign on social media, as Suicide Squad similarly underwent many reshoots during production, resulting in a large reduction of scenes featuring the Joker. In the end, viewers only got a small peek at what was supposed to be a much bigger performance.

Suicide Squad was not without its criticism, but the movie was a big success at the box office. Along with featuring Jared Leto as the Joker, the movie notably introduced Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and also starred Will Smith, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Cara Delevingne, and Karen Fukuhara. It follows a group of supervillains hired by the government to help save the world in exchange for reduced sentences.

Meanwhile, James Gunn will offer a new take on the story with The Suicide Squad, a quasi-reboot that uses a mix of new characters and a few returning faces. Returning stars include Robbie, Kinnaman, Davis, and Courtney, with newcomers to the ensemble including John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, and Sylvester Stallone. There's no indication that Leto or the Joker will appear in the movie, but Gunn previously said that it wouldn't be strange if he doesn't appear, as "he isn't a part of the Suicide Squad in the comics."

Leto is also heading over to Marvel Studios for another comic book adaptation this year, starring in the lead role of Morbius. He plays Michael Morbius, a scientist who becomes a vampire after attempting to cure his rare blood disease goes awry. Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, Jared Harris, and Al Madrigal also star, and first look footage has revealed Michael Keaton will also appear. Daniel Espinosa directs using a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The movie is set to be released on Oct. 8, 2021.

The newest footage of Leto in Suicide Squad was first posted by David Ayer on Instagram.