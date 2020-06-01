The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League next year has opened a whole other can of worms with regards to other directors who have suffered from studio interference in making movies according to their personal vision. Within the DCEU, David Ayer has been particularly vocal on social media about how his take on Suicide Squad was butchered by Warner Bros. to make it more audience-friendly, to which Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan responded with the following tweet.

I’m so sorry this happened to you, David. I know the pain. https://t.co/UOQdHcOmeN — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) May 31, 2020

The tweet is interesting for a couple of reasons. One is that another significant DCEU filmmaker after James Gunn has now publicly voiced their support for the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, indicating that the demand for the cut is rapidly gaining mainstream prominence in much the same way that the Snyder Cut was a few years ago.

The other point of interest is Cathy Yan hinting that her own film also suffered from similar studio interference, preventing her from fully realizing her vision for the project. This throws an interesting new light on the film since until now, Yan and producer of the film Margot Robbie had nothing but praise for Warner Bros. for allowing them to make exactly the kind of movie they set out to make.

Birds of Prey was a kinda-sorta sequel to Suicide Squad featuring a Harley Quinn in the lead role who has escaped from Arkham, broken up with Joker and set out to establish her own empire, with a little help from Huntress, Black Canary, Renee Montoya, and Cassie Cain. The movie was R-rated, with gore and profanity galore, and was a big hit with critics, although it's box-office performance was ultimately underwhelming.

In fact, the lukewarm box-office response is what led to the most public instance of studio interference in the movie, when, halfway through its theater run, Warner Bros. changed the title of the movie from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) to the much less cumbersome Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

It seems this might not be the only change the studio forced Yan to make to her film before release. Does this mean that the filmmaker might be launching her own 'Release the Yan Cut' movement in the coming days? The DCEU will pretty soon be exclusively releasing director's cuts of past movies instead of new projects if this trend catches on. Maybe there's a 'Wan Cut' of Aquaman which features the superhero drag-racing seahorses against Mera at the bottom of the ocean for twenty minutes, Fast and Furious-Style.

For now, the 'Ayer Cut' is gaining more support with each passing day, and since releasing the Snyder Cut on HBO Max is basically a publicity stunt to get more eyeballs for the newly launched streaming service rather than a concession to Snyder's artistic vision from the studio, it is quite possible David Ayer will also get an HBO Max release for his version of Suicide Squad for similar reasons. And you know what that means. The return of Juggalo Joker. Which is apparently something the fans want.