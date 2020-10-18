The original Suicide Squad directed by David Ayer that came out in 2016 was one of the worst-reviewed DCEU movies ever. In the years hence, Ayer has maintained that his original vision for the movie was butchered by Warner Bros. executives in a bid to ape Deadpool. Amid growing cries from fans to #ReleasetheAyercut, the filmmaker once again took to Twitter to mourn the theatrical cut of the movie, while declaring his director's cut is "fire".

I took the hits like a good soldier when the studio cut hit the streets. It’s who I am.

I watched my cut for the first time since it was abandoned.

It is f*cking amazing. On God.



I felt guilty for years like I f*cked. Nope. It’s fire. It’s the tone of the Comicon trailer 100% https://t.co/sFlFiGW5yN — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) October 17, 2020

The first teaser footage for Suicide Squad that was released at Comic-Con in 2016 promised a dark, brooding look at a gang of supervillains forced to do the government's bidding on a suicide mission. Unfortunately, according to David Ayer, the studio felt dissatisfied with his tone for the film, and they ordered extensive edits and reshoots to bring more humor into the storyline, which led to the muddled, messy vibe of the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad.

Now, Warner has decided to hit a reset with the upcoming The Suicide Squad, helmed by James Gunn. The movie is in the last stages of production and features a few of the characters from Ayer's movie along with a bunch of newcomers. Jai Courtney, who plays the role of Captain Boomerang in both films, recently explained how Gunn's upcoming movie differs from Ayer's previous efforts.

"[The Suicide Squad is] a big-ass movie again, as was the first. It's cool to see a bunch of new characters and characters [Gunn has] plucked from the depths of the canon, which is cool and just kind of different and interesting. James like creatures and monsters and things as well. I felt like there was an injection of that kind of stuff with this take on it. It's very funny. It's what you've come to expect from this kind of film. People are going to have a great time with it. It's sad to see some of my castmates not involved, but I'm so thrilled to welcome a whole bunch more in. And I think it frees up the direction in which this franchise can take. It cracked things open in a way that we now won't know what to expect from the next time. That's cool for something like Suicide Squad. It's not necessarily even a strict sequel, is the truth. It's different, man, but people are gonna' have a ball with it. I hope it's massively successful."

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad features Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian, as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Steve Agee as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. The film arrives in theaters August 6, 2021.