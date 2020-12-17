Jared Leto's take on the Joker in Suicide Squad has garnered a lot of criticism in the few years since its release, but director David Ayer insists that his portrayal was much better in the original, extended cut. Before the movie was released in 2016, Leto had been featured prominently in the marketing materials, suggesting he'd play a large presence in the story. While he had shot much more footage than what was seen in the theatrical cut, most of it wound up on the cutting room floor.

In subsequent years, Ayer has been open about his disappointment in how his version of Suicide Squad turned out. He has since stated that he wishes he'd made the Joker the main villain and utilized the character to his full potential. Knowing that there's a trove of unseen footage with more scenes of the Clown Prince of Crime, some fans theorize that Leto's portrayal would have been better-received if there wasn't so much that had been cut out. On Twitter, Ayer just again stressed how much better the performance really is.

"I know Jared Leto was better than the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad, I just want to see it," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Vastly better," David Ayer personally responded.

It's very possible that we'll see a longer version of Ayer's Suicide Squad one day, even if it seems improbable. After campaigning on social media, DC fans were able to convince Warner Bros. to develop Zack Snyder's Justice League, an alternate cut of the 2017 movie Justice League using both deleted and newly-shot footage. It has also been reported that Leto will be reprising his Joker role in the four-part miniseries, which apparently hits HBO Max in March 2021.

After the "Snyder Cut" campaign proved to be a success, some DC fans have similarly been calling for the release of the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad. Ayer has also endorsed the campaign, claiming that a director's cut of the movie "definitely exists." As of now, however, there are no official plans at Warner Bros. to release an extended version of the movie.

James Gunn will reboot Ayer's story as The Suicide Squad, a quasi-sequel that will bring back a handful of returning characters will introducing several more. Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney all return from Ayer's version with new stars including John Cena, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, Michael Rooker, Pete Davidson, and Sylvester Stallone. There doesn't seem to be any indication that the Joker will be a part of the project. That movie will release on Aug. 6, 2021.

Leto can also be seen taking on another comic book adaptation when he stars in next year's Morbius movie. Based on the Marvel Comics series Morbius, the Living Vampire, the movie stars Leto as a scientist who develops vampirism after an attempt to cure his rare blood disease goes awry. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius is scheduled to be released on March 19, 2021. This news comes to us from David Ayer on Twitter.