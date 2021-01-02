Now that the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is finally getting ready for release, DCEU fans have shifted their focus to demanding justice for another film they believe suffered unfairly due to studio interference, filmmaker David Ayer's 2016 feature Suicide Squad. Amidst calls for WarneMedia to release the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad, Jared Leto, who played the role of Joker in the film, told Variety that he would also like to see what Ayer's original vision for the project would have looked like.

"I would love for [David Ayer] to be able to work on that and make the film of his dreams. It's always hard when you make these movies because it's such a pressure cooker. There are so many decisions that have to be made in a short amount of time. My hat's off to the directors, the producers, and the studios. It's not easy. You never start with something that's perfect. It's a race to try to make it as good as you can in a short amount of time. And having another swing at things? I'm sure we all can use that."

More than any other character, it was Leto's turn as Joker that had become the major selling point of Suicide Squad in the months preceding its release. Unfortunately, the film received an avalanche of negative reviews upon release, and Leto's Joker had to bear the major brunt of the mockery. Ayer himself has spoken on the matter, tweeting that, "Jared was pretty mistreated during this. No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie."

What made Leto's take on the Joker particularly controversial was the strange tales of extreme method acting that the actor was reported to have indulged in to become the Clown Prince of Crime, from sending his co-stars boxes of condoms to gifting Margot Robbie, who played his love-interest Harley, a live rat. This was not the first time that Leto has employed method acting while playing a part, and according to the actor, his reasons for doing so are purely in service of his job as a performer.

"I appreciate the term [method acting], I think it's a little cloudy, the definition. And it, it could also be really pretentious as well. I was thinking of it as my job to show up and do the best work that I can. It's my job to show up, do whatever I can, to be over prepared. And to deliver. It's also my job to show up and, you know, be a pleasure to work with. And, and, and, and to be collaborative, and to have a good experience on set."

It remains to be seen whether Warner will take the "Snyder Cut" route with Suicide Squad as well, and allow Ayer to present his full, undiluted vision for the film to the world. In any case, Jared Leto will next show up as the Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League, where his appearance will hopefully be received more positively than last time. This news arrives from Variety.