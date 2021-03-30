Suicide Squad director David Ayer is keeping the #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign alive by stressing just how "amazing" his original cut was before the studio got involved. While a high earner at the box office, Suicide Squad was not met with the warmest reception when it was released in 2016. Ayer has since explained that his vision of the movie had been drastically altered by last-minute reshoots and has long argued that the "Ayer Cut" would been a much bigger hit than what we saw.

There's no indication that Warner Bros. will ever bring back Ayer to restore the Ayer Cut, but the concept is certainly closer than it's ever been to becoming a reality. Following several years of fans campaigning for the studio to release the Snyder Cut, Warner Bros. acquiesced and spent upwards of $70 million for the recent release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The gamble seems to have paid off, as the reception has been very positive with fans who feel Snyder delivered on his promise that the original cut was much better.

With the success of the Snyder Cut proving that DC fans will accept stories that fall outside of the ongoing story arc of the DCEU, David Ayer is feeling more confident that the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad could happen. Speaking about the subject in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ayer noted that the studios have to at least see the possibility at this point.

"I think the studios see now that there can be canon, there can be non-canon, the fans just want to touch it. They love the characters, they just want to spend more time with it. And people are way more sophisticated about how movies are made and want to be participants in the journey. There's room for different things, different versions, different assets being shared with the audience. I think it just helps strengthen the community. But absolute credit to Warner Bros. for supporting Zack and having the courage to explore that."

Ayer also opens up a bit on what exactly happened during the production of Suicide Squad that made things go south. According to the director, it all came down to a business decision with the studio deciding pretty late in the game that the movie needed to be more of a comedy with a lot less Joker. Ayer also appears to understand the thinking behind the changes, but he's also clearly disappointed that the movie he made may never get to see the light of day.

"I get it, it's a business. It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be. And then you take the hit, you're the captain of the ship, my name was on it. [Laughs] Even though it didn't represent what I actually made, I would take all the bullets and be a good soldier. I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s--- out of the executives."

One possible reason why Warner Bros. won't be moving forward with the Ayer Cut at this time could be that a new take on the supervillain movie is already on the way. James Gunn's quasi-sequel The Suicide Squad will arrive in theaters on Aug. 6. Of course, if Ayer and the #ReleaseTheAyerCut crowd get their way, The Suicide Squad may only increase the fan desire to see the original Suicide Squad get finished. This news comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.