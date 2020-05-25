Suicide Squad director David Ayer is hoping to get the Zack Snyder treatment from Warner Bros., as it appears the filmmaker has confirmed the rumors that he is working on an "Ayer Cut" of the 2016 movie. After it became official that the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League will be heading to HBO Max after a social media fan campaign to make it happen, Ayer responded in a most peculiar way by posting a cryptic video of Jared Leto on Twitter. It appeared that the director was teasing a potential Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, and fans were quick to notice with responses using the hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut.

Claro que existe. Y esta casi completa menos unos efectos visuales. https://t.co/pRsEpRTvEJ — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 24, 2020

Now, Ayer officially confirms that the Ayer Cut does exist, and not only that, it's nearing its completion. On Twitter, a fan of the filmmaker directly asked him to verify that the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad is actually happening, and he then got a reply straight from the man himself. Translated, Ayer's reply reads: "Of course it exists. And it is almost complete except for some visual effects." That sounds like the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut has already been cut together for the most part, and all Ayer's waiting on now is to have the VFX work finished. Unfortunately, as those familiar with the movie business will know, that can be a very expensive venture.

Released in 2016, Suicide Squad was abig success at the box office upon its release, as DC fans clearly had high hopes for the movie. Its financial earnings did not translate into the warmest reception, however, as the movie took a beating from critics and fans on social media. This backlash would lead to Warner Bros. switching gears with their plans for the Suicide Squad series, as they are now set to give it a soft reboot with new director James Gunn at the helm for the upcoming movie The Suicide Squad. Although a handful of the same characters will be returning, the team as we know it will be mostly different and there will be no storyline connections to the Ayer version.

Ayer has been vocal in the past about the problems he had in post-production while working on Suicide Squad. This includes plans to feature Jared Leto as the Joker much more prominently in the movie before studio edits had essentially reduced the Clown Prince of Crime's role to nothing more than a glorified cameo. Ayer has also suggested things would have been different for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn as well, had the studio not intervened in the editing process. "Sadly her story arc was eviscerated," David Ayer said of Harley's portrayal in Suicide Squad, agreeing with a fan that Birds of Prey did much better justice to the character.

Time will tell if Ayer's fans are able to turn the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad into a reality, but the excitement surrounding the Justice League Snyder Cut has certainly not gone unnoticed by the powers that be at Warner Bros. Perhaps the studio will one day finally give Ayer the green light to go ahead and finish his alternate version of Suicide Squad as well. If you want to see it happen, hop on Twitter and join in the campaign using the hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut. This news comes to us from David Ayer on Twitter.