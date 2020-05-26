The announcement for Zack Snyder's Justice League releasing next year on HBO Max is having a domino effect on the rest of the DCEU. Warner Bros. was notorious for hiring directors to make movies within their superhero universe according to their personal vision and then butchering that vision with lots of executive meddling. David Ayer suffered from this treatment on the set of 2016's Suicide Squad, and now wants to show the public his original cut for the movie, as he stated on Twitter.

"My cut isn't the apotheosis of filmmaking. It's simply better than what the public has seen - and yes it would make sense to update it."

Immediately following the announcement for the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, Ayer had congratulated Zack Snyder and posted a cryptic image of Joker from Suicide Squad, seemingly hinting at a future announcement regarding his own movie as well. But in the following days, David Ayer appeared to backtrack, stating that the film and characters were Warner Bros. property, not his, and the 'Ayer Cut' might never become more than a rumor.

Now, Ayer appears to once again be ready to dive back into the world of the DCEU to finish making the version of Suicide Squad he had intended right from the start, as he stated in a follow-up tweet.

"My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It's exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen."

The backlash against David Ayer's Suicide Squad was in some ways even more intense than what Justice League or Batman V Superman had to face, because unlike the other two movies, which had a vocal contingent of fans, Suicide Suad was universally panned. In the ensuing years, Ayer has been attacked on almost every aspect of the movie, from the choice of humor, to the dressing and portrayal of Harley Quinn, to the reboot of the character of Joker.

While Ayer has addressed the criticisms and on more than one occasion apologized on social media to those fans who were particularly offended by the film, it seems he feels he was unfairly treated throughout the whole affair, because the version of the movie that audiences got to see in theaters was very different from what he had intended.

The question now is, will Warner Bros. want to give Ayer and his fans a chance to see the 'Ayer Cut'? The support for the Ayer Cut is nowhere near as strong as what Zack Snyder received for his cut of Justice League. Then there is the James Gunn reboot of Sucide Squad that is currently in development, that the studio is unlikely to want to have to compete for attention.

Releasing the Snyder Cut has opened a whole can of worms in terms of ownership of a film and what fans and filmmakers feel they can ask of the studio that owns the rights to the project. In the coming days, we can expect a portion of fans demanding a separate 'director's cut' of any movie that releases in theaters which they are dissatisfied with. How often studios will buckle under to the pressure, and whether the Ayer Cut will be the next major announcement for HBO Max, remains to be seen.

Of course. My cut isn’t the apotheosis of filmmaking. It’s simply better than what the public has seen - and yes it would make sense to update it. https://t.co/vuV0uHcUeM — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 25, 2020