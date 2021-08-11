The Suicide Squad made a splash when it premiered this past weekend in theaters and on HBO Max. While it didn't amaze at the box office for a myriad of reasons, critics and audiences both really loved this latest film from James Gunn. One main reason is the hilarious and bizarre characters Gunn chose for this film. Many got more time than others and some just appeared in the background, including several cameos audiences may have missed.

In the film, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) recruits a group of supervillains to form task force X and embark on a dangerous mission. Similar to the first, if these villains try to flee the mission, Waller blows up their heads. Here, the team travels to the island of Corto Maltese to destroy a secret project with catastrophic potential. The team includes well-known and obscure characters including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), Bloodsport (John Cena), Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior), and King Shark voiced by Sylvester Stallone.

Unlike the 2016 Suicide Squad, this one goes all out with cursing, incredible gore, and incredibly dark humor. Amidst all the craziness, Gunn still managed to sneak in a ton of comic references that will appeal to DC comic book fans. A couple of these include other obscure villains such as Calendar Man and Double Down, both played by Gunn's brother, Sean Gunn, who also played the role of Weasel.

Another obscure villain is Kaleidoscope who has a brief appearance in the film. Kaleidoscope briefly appears as Waller is taking Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and King Shark through the women's prison section of Belle Reve to retrieve Ratcatcher II. One of the prisoners in the background is Kaleidoscope (Natalia Safran), a woman who has multi-colored skin. In the comics, this villain has the ability to create illusions out of light.

According to comicbook.com, Kaleidoscope only has "two DC Comics appearances to her name- The New Adventures of Superboy #36 and #37" but she does have an interesting story behind her debut. She debuted in the Dial H For Hero series which called on comic book readers to submit ideas for new characters. Kaleidoscope was created by Chris Lawson and Nancy Mae Lawton of Fall River, MA, who were also given a "special thanks" in The Suicide Squad credits.

Safran, the wife of The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran, shared a post on Instagram giving her followers a more detailed look at the design and makeup used to bring Kaleidoscope to life. While her appearance is brief, Safran shared how appreciative she is to be given this small role. There are also photos on her Instagram of her on set and at the premiere with Robbie.

In a film where there is a character named Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) who shoots polka dots out of his hands, there are really no characters who seem out of place. Kaleidoscope may not have gotten a lot of screen time, but her appearance certainly fits in with the tone of the film.