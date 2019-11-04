Three years on and we're still talking about Suicide Squad. This was one of the earlier entries in what has been dubbed the DCEU. Directed by David Ayer and released in August 2016, it was a financially successful, critically panned, divisive movie that served to frustrate many people on various levels. Not the least of whom is Ayer, who has shared some of his frustrations in a new Instagram post.

David Ayer sharing frustrations over the fate of Suicide Squad is nothing new, but this is a bit more revealing. Ayer shared a previously unreleased photo of Jared Leto's Joker and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, while discussing the fate of his DC Comics adaptation. In the post, Ayer strongly suggests his original vision for the movie didn't line up with what Warner Bros. released in theaters. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Movies are fragile. They are like dreams, haunting moments that run from your vision. They have their own logic and truth. If you change the destination after the trip is complete is it still the same journey? The spine of Suicide Squad was Harley's journey. In many ways it was her movie, her escaping her relationship with Joker was the major emotional through line. A director holds an invisible compass in their hands. It guides every shot, every performance. That compass points to the desintation [sic]. If the desintation changes did the journey even happen?"

While this is all very vague, the implication is that David Ayer didn't make the version of Suicide Squad he wanted. This begs a potentially frustrating question; is there an "Ayer cut" of the movie sitting around at Warner Bros. just waiting to see the light of day? Or could one be assembled from what was shot?

This question would only serve to frustrate certain DC fans. As has been discussed ad nauseam over the past two years, Zack Snyder's vision for Justice League was thrown out by the studio when Joss Whedon was brought in to finish the movie, leading to massive rewrites and reshoots. As such, the so-called Justice League Snyder Cut, which, by many accounts, does exist in some form or another, has become something of a white whale for those who want to see what could have been. Is it possible a similar situation exists with Suicide Squad?

That's a question that may never be answered. James Gunn is currently filming The Suicide Squad, which will be a soft reboot of sorts. Suicide Squad, despite poor reviews from critics, went on to earn a massive $745 million at the global box office, making it a huge success from a financial standpoint. Who knows? Maybe they'll let David Ayer release a director's cut on HBO Max. Just don't hold your breath. Be sure to check out the post from David Ayer's Instagram.