More than a year later and people still can't get over what could have been with Suicide Squad. Not even director David Ayer. While he's moved on to other projects and, in all likelihood, won't be making another DC movie again (at least not in the near future), he's still willing to talk to fans about Suicide Squad and get candid about its shortcomings. Like not making The Joker the main villain of the movie.

Recently, a fan shared an image of a toy that features Jared Jeto's Joker in a Batsuit on Twitter. According to Ayer, the toy was inspired by a pickup shot that was never used in a cut of the movie. In the reply to the tweet, a fan made it clear that The Joker should have been the main villain in Suicide Squad and, as it turns out, David Ayer agrees to the point that he agonizes over it. Here's what he had to say.

"Believe me. I agonize over this. Yes. Joker should have been main bad guy."

This isn't the first time that David Ayer has said The Joker should have been the main villain in Suicide Squad, but to use the word "agonize" more than a year later is pretty telling. Suicide Squad was ripped apart by critics, currently boasting a 26 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While the movie has many more fans who defend it, even its most hardcore defenders would likely tell you that Enchantress as the villain was easily the worst part of the movie. Ayer, at one point, said that he wished he'd had a "time machine" to go back and make some big changes to the movie.

"Wish I had a time machine. I'd make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story. I have to take the good and bad and learn from it."

Jared Leto's Joker wasn't featured in Suicide Squad nearly as much as many fans expected and using him, one of DC's most notorious villains, as the main villain would have made a lot of sense. It certainly would have simplified things. But even that carries some inherent issues, as Leto's take on The Joker was pretty divisive in itself. It is very much a love/hate thing among fans. Still, it couldn't be worse than Enchantress. David Ayer also acknowledged that the movie did well commercially, but it could have done even better with some changes.

"Yeah it was a big fun silly movie. It could have been a bigger success had I done it a little different. But it did great and made an impression."

Suicide Squad 2 is happening, despite the mixed response to the first movie. But with $745 million at the box office and an Oscar to its name, the first move was very successful. However, this time it's Gavin O'Connor (Warrior) at the helm. David Ayer is reportedly still developing Gotham City Sirens with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn set to be the focus, but we haven't heard anything about it for a while. It's possible the project stalled out. Suicide Squad is far from perfect, to say the least, but at least David Ayer is doing his best to learn from his mistakes.