Just as it looked like things were wrapping up for one mythical director's cut, that of Zack Snyder's Justice League, another alternate version of a DC movie rears its head. Not long after the announcement that The Snyder Cut not only exists but will debut next year on HBO Max, Suicide Squad director David Ayer took to social media to share this rather cryptic video featuring Jared Leto's Joker.

Bringing back the much-maligned Leto version of the Joker, forehead tattoo and all, is difficult to interpret, but it is very possible that David Ayer is hoping to get a conversation started about his own director's cut following the success of Snyder's efforts. DC fans had only just broken out the champagne and begun processing the reality of the Snyder Cut when Ayer shared the creepy clip, along with the angsty message "I am different f*** your opinion."

Who's opinion is he referring to? Mine? Yours? Who knows? At the moment the message is shrouded in total mystery, but the fact that fans quite quickly started throwing out the hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut speaks volumes. It is a pretty open secret that Suicide Squad did not adhere to the vision of Ayer thanks to studio meddling, in a similar way to Snyder's Justice League. In the past, Ayer has revealed aspects of the film that did not make it to the theatrical version, such as a love triangle for Harley Quinn.

David Ayer did also take the time to congratulate Zack Snyder for the achievement of his director's release, something that fans have been campaigning for years. Now that that battle has been fought and won, perhaps the same could happen again for Ayer and his intended version of Suicide Squad.

The movie audiences saw in theaters introduced the Suicide Squad, a team of rag-tag super-villains bought together by an intelligence officer in order to execute dangerous black ops missions. The movie, of course, also featured Jared Leto's Joker, who for the most part stands on the sidelines with a diabolical agenda of his own. Suicide Squad made for a box office success, but was a critical failure, adding itself to the ever-growing list of DC's critical failures, before the emergence of the much more successful Wonder Woman a year later.

A significant roadblock for David Ayer's potential new campaign, however, and something that TheSnyderCut did not have to contend with, is the fact that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has already been hired to helm a new Suicide Squad movie entitled The Suicide Squad. Due for release in the summer of 2021, Gunn's take on the super-villain team has been described as a standalone sequel and will have no connection to Ayer's movie aside from bringing back several cast members including Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney. It is likely that Gunn's The Suicide Squad will be a completely fresh, new take on the material, making it unlikely that Warner Bros. will want to remind fans of what came before. Besides, do fans really want an AyerCut as much as they wanted TheSnyderCut? Only time will tell. This comes to us from David Ayer.