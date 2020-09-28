MCU alum James Gunn has set his sights on the DCEU next, with his upcoming soft reboot of 2016's Suicide Squad. Gunn's The Suicide Squad will see most of the cast of the original Suicide Squad returning, including Margot Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn. Recently, Gunn shared a new piece of fan art on Instagram depicting the character of Quinn sitting astride newcomer King Shark.

This led to one fan commenting that James Gunn must be regretting having to work with the character of Harley Quinn in his new movie. Gunn responded strongly by declaring that Quinn is probably his favorite DC Comics character, and Margot Robbie is probably the best actor he has ever worked with, bar none.

Gunn's comments reaffirm his faith in the cast of his new movie, even if the original Suicide Squad did not win any favors with critics. But even back then, Robbie's take on Quinn was considered a highlight of the film, so much so that the actress got her own solo spinoff Birds of Prey. While the latter movie was a hit with critics, it did not perform well at the box office. Meaning Gunn's new The Suicide Squad is probably Robbie's final chance to feature as Harley Quinn in a movie that does well both critically and commercially.

Already, we are seeing how the previous two films have influenced James Gunn's take on Harley Quinn. While 2016's Suicide Squad was slammed for showcasing Harley in unnecessarily revealing clothes, and Birds of Prey caught flak for showing Harley dressed in pink onesies that looked like they belonged in a tween girl's closet rather than a supervillain, the teaser footage from The Suicide Squad has Harley dressed in classic combat gear that covers her entire torso. Additionally, Robbie has teased that the upcoming film will show a more action-packed side to Harley than ever before.

"When you watch the movie, it's probably about halfway through. There's an insane sequence that Harley does, which was one of the most difficult things I've ever shot on screen. We shot it in like four days, and I remember looking at the schedule and being like, 'Oh my God, we're not going to be able to do this. This is gonna be impossible.' And we did it, but it was hard, and I was beat up by the end of it - like, really beat up. But James was actually just texting me before and he said that scene looks amazing. That whole sequence apparently looks really cool. When you see the movie, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about."

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad features an ensemble cast consisting of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian, as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Steve Agee as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid.