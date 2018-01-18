Prepare to root for the bad guys when Amanda Waller sends her band of misfit DC Super-Villains on an all-new, action-packed secret mission in Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, the next film in the popular, ongoing series of DC Universe Movies. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, the feature-length animated film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting March 27, 2018, and on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD April 10, 2018. Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay is rated R for strong bloody violence throughout, sexual content, brief graphic nudity, and some drug material.

An original story, Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack ($39.99 SRP), Blu-ray Combo Pack ($24.98 SRP) and DVD ($19.98 SRP), as well as Digital ($19.99 HD, $14.99 SD). The Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc featuring the film; the Blu-ray Combo Pack features the film in hi-definition; and the DVD features the movie in standard definition. The Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Combo Pack include a digital version of the film.

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay finds Amanda Waller's top secret Task Force X, Deadshot, Bronze Tiger, Killer Frost, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn and Copperhead, on a mission to retrieve a mystical object so powerful that they're willing to risk their own lives to steal it. But the Suicide Squad isn't the only group of villains seeking to possess the object. The race is on for the golden prize... and, to stay alive, second place isn't an option.

The all-star cast is led by Christian Slater (Mr. Robot, Archer, True Romance) in his DC Universe Movies debut as the voice of Deadshot, who heads "Task Force X" alongside Billy Brown (How To Get Away With Murder) as Bronze Tiger, Liam McIntyre (Spartacus: War of the Damned, The Flash) as Captain Boomerang, Kristin Bauer van Straten (True Blood, Once Upon a Time) as Killer Frost, Gideon Emery (Teen Wolf) as Copperhead, Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke) as Harley Quinn and their "boss," Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) as Amanda Waller. Villainous forces in the film include C. Thomas Howell (Outcast, The Outsiders, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox) as Zoom, Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids, Heroes, Once Upon a Time) as Scandal Savage, James Urbaniak (Difficult People, The Venture Bros.) as Professor Pyg, Julie Nathanson (The Zeta Project, Beverly Hills 90210) as Silver Banshee and Jewelee, and Jim Pirri (Injustice 2) as Vandal Savage & Vertigo.

Other Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay voice cast members include Greg Grunberg (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Heroes) as Steel Maxum, Dave Fennoy (Batman: Arkham Knight, Batman: The Telltale Series) as Blockbuster & Tobias Whale, Cissy Jones (Firewatch) as Knockout, Natalie Lander (The Middle, Justice League Action) as Darma, Trevor Devall (Johnny Test) as Punch, Dave Boat (Family Guy, The Good Dinosaur) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, and Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Batman: Bad Blood) as Savage Gunman.

Producer Sam Liu (Gotham by Gaslight, Teen Titans: The Judas Contract) also directs Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay from a script by co-producer Alan Burnett (Justice League vs. Teen Titans). Executive Producers are Sam Register and James Tucker (Batman vs. Two-Face, Justice League Dark). Here's what Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing, had to say about this new animated superhero movie in a statement.

"Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay is a definite thrill ride for fans, mixing non-stop action with plenty of humor, all while watching villains go head-to-head with villains. This film has an all-star cast, an extremely accomplished filmmaking team, and the perfect mix of excitement and fun. We're proud to bring Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay to audiences this spring."

The Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and Digital includes a number of bonus features including A Sneak Peek at the next DC Universe Movie, The Death of Superman, which is widely considered one of the most popular stories in the Superman canon and the DCU. This sneak peek at the exciting new film discusses the story and its place in pop culture. Outback Rogue: Captain Boomerang is a featurette where audiences get a deeper look at this unconventional, yet entertaining villain from Down Under and how he's evolved from The Flash universe to the Suicide Squad. Nice Shot, Floyd! The Greatest Marksman in the DCU is another featurette showcasing Floyd Lawton, AKA Deadshot, is one of the most popular antiheroes in the DC pantheon. An excellent marksman and assassin, he often brags that he never misses his shot.

The Power of Plot Devices, MacGuffins and Red Herrings featurette offers an insightful examination of the power of a good plot device and the important influence it has over story. The Blu-ray features are rounded out by the Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay Commentary with the creative filmmaking team of screenwriter/co-producer Alan Burnett and executive producer James Tucker, who share their thoughts and stories on the characters, themes and development of Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay. The DVD will only feature the sneak peek at The Death of Superman. Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay will be supported by a national online, promotional, and publicity campaign. Take a look at the Blu-ray and DVD artwork below, courtesy of Warner Bros., and in case you missed it yesterday, you can also check out the trailer.