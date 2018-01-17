The first trailer for Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay is here. Sure, the live-action Suicide Squad movie made a lot of money, but critics hated it and, at best, fans were divided on it. While Suicide Squad 2 is going to have a shot at redeeming DC's all-villain super team on the big screen, Warner Bros. Animation has given us what looks to be a very fun, R-rated animated Suicide Squad movie to watch in the meantime. Though, you're going to have to be content watching this one in the comfort of your own home.

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay features a different team than we were treated to in the live-action Suicide Squad, with this lineup featuring the likes of Copperhead, Killer Frost and Bronze Tiger. Still, the conceit is still very much the same, in that, bad guys are given the chance to reduce their prison sentences by doing some good. The trailer is packed with gunfire, over-the-top action and one-liners. And Harley Quinn definitely murders a guy by knocking off his frozen head with a baseball bat. What more could you want from something like this? If you've seen Batman: Assault on Arkham (even though it's billed as a Batman movie) you know just how much fun an animated Suicide Squad movie can be. Here's the official synopsis.

"Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay finds Amanda Waller's top secret Task Force X,' Deadshot, Bronze Tiger, Killer Frost, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn and Copperhead, on a mission to retrieve a mystical object so powerful that they're willing to risk their own lives to steal it. But the Suicide Squad isn't the only group of villains seeking to possess the object. The race is on for the golden prize ... and, to stay alive, second place isn't an option."

The cast for Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay includes Christian Slater (Deadshot), Billy Brown (Bronze Tiger), Liam McIntyre (Captain Boomerang), Kristin Bauer van Straten (Killer Frost), Gideon Emery (Copperhead), Tara Strong (Harley Quinn) and Vanessa Williams (Amanda Waller), who make up the core team. C. Thomas Howell (Zoom), Dania Ramirez (Scandal Savage), James Urbaniak (Professor Pyg), Jim Pirri (Vandal Savage), Julie Nathanson (Silver Banshee), Greg Grunberg (Maxum Steel), Cissy Jones (Knockout), Dave Fennoy (Tobias Whale), Natalie Lander (Darma), Dave Boat (Harvey Dent/Two-Face), Trevor Devall (Punch) and Matthew Mercer (Savage Gunman) round out the cast.

Sam Liu, who also directed the upcoming Gotham by Gaslight and the well-received Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, helms the animated Suicide Squad adventure. The movie doesn't yet have an official release date, but will arrive later this year via Warner Bros. Animation on Blu-ray/DVD and digital platforms. There's no indication at this time that there will be any kind of a theatrical release. Be sure to check out the first trailer for IGN YouTube channel, for yourself below.