David Ayer says reports of him cutting Jared Leto out of 2016's Suicide Squad are "inaccurate." Leto's Joker was the focal point of the promotional material for the team-up movie. However, when the project hit theaters, Leto was on screen for a mere 10 minutes, which left audiences confused. The actor took the Clown Prince of Crime in a new direction, which did not sit well with some DC fans, though they wish there would have been more of the character on the big screen to get a better feel of what Leto was trying to pull off.

A new report claims that Suicide Squad director David Ayer cut Jared Leto's Joker out of the movie due to unhappiness with the actor's performance by himself and the studio. A comic book fan reached out to Ayer on social media to get the truth since these quotes were coming from anonymous sources claiming to be close to the director and the studio. Ayer says, "That is inaccurate information. Not my words or actions."

Jared Leto has been in the news quite a bit lately, thanks to Todd Phillips' Joker. Joaquin Phoenix took on the iconic villain this time around and he and Phillips are laughing all the way to the bank due to the movie's success. Reports have come out stating that Leto tried to get the movie shutdown because of how disappointed he was that the studio was making it without him. With that being said, if these are the same sources claiming he got cut from Suicide Squad, they might not even be true, though it's easy to understand why he might be upset over the matter.

Jared Leto hasn't really addressed the topic in public, though it sounds like he should probably set the record soon before these rumors get out of hand. David Ayer claims these reports are inaccurate and he would know, since he's the one who made Suicide Squad. The movie was not a favorite amongst critics and fans, but it was a solid box office success, which is why a sequel was quickly green lit. Since then, the sequel has gone through some development woes, with Ayer leaving the project.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is currently in the process of making The Suicide Squad, which will be a different take on what David Ayer did. Gunn is very much trying to stick to the source material in terms of characters, which is why Joker will not be in the movie. The villain was not a big part of the comics, so Gunn won't need him. Plus, the director has packed the movie to the rafters with a huge cast, so there's not a whole lot of room for him in there anyway. You can check out David Ayer's Twitter response to the false Jared Leto reports below.

That is inaccurate information. Not my words or actions. https://t.co/1jBRB4Sqvp — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) October 20, 2019