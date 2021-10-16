During this year's DC FanDome, the official story trailer for the highly anticipated Rocksteady Studios video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was finally revealed. The newest trailer arrives just over a year since revealing the video game's initial trailer during last year's DC FanDome. The recently released 3 minute video shows tons of more footage compared to the previous trailer, along with many more appearances of characters throughout the DC universe. You can check out the official story trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League below!

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is developed by Rocksteady Studios, who previously made the Batman: Arkham trilogy. The Arkham trilogy games, includes 2009's Batman: Arkham Asylum, 2011's Arkham City, and 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight. The upcoming video game based on Suicide Squad characters is actually a direct follow-up to Rocksteady's Arkhamverse. During last year's DC FanDome 2020, Rocksteady's creative director Sefton Hill stated that "this is a continuation of the Arkhamverse, so a lot of the threads and storylines you're going to see come to fruition in this game."

In the first trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the footage showed that Brainiac will attack Metropolis, with a mind-controlled Superman, which then leads to the title's mission statement. Amanda Waller also states that Superman has become the "Alpha Target," but it's currently unclear who exactly from the Justice League will have to be killed by the Suicide Squad. The Flash makes an appearance in the latest story trailer, with his purple veined face and glowing eyes. The Penguin also makes an appearance, who the members of the Suicide Squad seem to take pleasure in electrocuting him. If you haven't seen the first trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you can also check it out below.

It has been confirmed that DC characters Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark are the playable main characters for the upcoming video game. Although no other details has been revealed thus far, it currently isn't known if there will be more playable characters throughout the game. The official synopsis for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reads as, a story will that follow the Suicide Squad as they fend off an alien invasion by Brainiac. Somehow, the alien being has taken control of the Justice League and is forcing them to aid him, leaving the Squad as Earth's last line of defense against annihilation.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an upcoming action-adventure shooter game. The upcoming video game is developed by Rocksteady Studios, and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It is a continuation of the Batman: Arkham video games series, and will be the first game in the series not to feature Batman as the title character or the player protagonist. This game revolves around the titular team's attempts to defeat Brainiac when he invades Earth and brainwashes the Justice League. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is currently set to be released sometime in 2022, and will be playable on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S.