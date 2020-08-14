Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has officially been announced. The highly anticipated and mysterious Rocksteady Studios project will be unveiled at next week's DC FanDome event, which is shaping up to be pretty massive. Video game fans have speculated about what the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game was going to be for months, with many under the assumption that it was either going to be a new Arkham Batman game, or perhaps even a Superman game.

Fans will learn more about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at the DC FanDome event on August 22nd. The panel is being held at 5pm PST and it will be around 20 minutes long. "Will Arnett hosts the highly anticipated video game reveal from Rocksteady Studios, creators of the Batman: Arkham franchise," Warner Bros.' statement said. As for game particulars, there isn't anything available at the moment, though we don't have to wait too much longer to finally see what Rocksteady Studios has been cooking up.

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League name was leaked a while back, but this is the first time that it has been officially confirmed. Now, fans will have to speculate about what the gameplay will be like and who the villains will be. Are DC fans going to be able to beat up Superman and Batman in this new video game? While that is unclear, there are a lot of people who would more than likely get a kick out of turning the tables and playing as a member of the Suicide Squad taking down members of the Justice League. Adding to that uncertainty is the teased image of Superman's head with a target on it.

Warner Bros. and DC sat out of San Diego Comic-Con's virtual event this year in order to concentrate on DC FanDome. Comic-Con was not able to pull off the event how they originally envisioned and, as a result, people weren't really into it. Watching previously recorded panels with low-quality Zoom meetings wasn't exactly what comic book fans were into watching. With that in mind, it's possible that Warner Bros. and DC have been paying attention in an effort to do something a bit more exclusive and special.

In addition to the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game news, DC fans will get a sneak peek at Zack Snyder's Justice League, which has more than a few people pretty excited. James Gunn will be on board to promote The Suicide Squad, though it is unclear what exactly he and members of the cast will be sharing with us. Matt Reeves will also be on hand to reportedly show off a sizzle reel for The Batman, which is another project that people are more than a little curious about. The official DC FanDome website was the first to announce the Rocksteady Studios panel.