The first trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has arrived from DC FanDome. The video game was previously confirmed, after much speculation, by Rocksteady Studios. The same studio behind the acclaimed Batman: Arkham video game series has been hard at work on its latest project. As we can see from the trailer, that project involves Task Force X taking on the seemingly impossible task of defeating Superman and his superhero friends.

In the trailer, we see Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang setting out on a mission in Metropolis. At first, they are taking on an army of villains in an action-filled, quippy spectacle befitting the characters. But things change dramatically when Superman shows up. At first, the team assumes that the Man of Steel is there to help. However, they are quickly met with the realization that something is quite wrong with the iconic hero, which puts them in a tough spot. The game will focus on the journey from there, which will see the team taking on the Justice League, seemingly overmatched and underpowered.

As revealed during the panel at DC Fandome, the game will exist in the same universe as the Arkham games, which should be rewarding for fans who enjoyed that series. The difference here is that we will be largely based in Metropolis, which was described as a character in the game. It will be a one to four-player game. There is a single-player option, but players can also have their friends join in as one of the other members of the Suicide Squad. A very brief description of the game was revealed, which reads as follows.

"The creators of the Batman: Arkham series are back with a brand new action-adventure shooter. The most dangerous villains in the DC Universe have been forced to team up and take on a new mission: Kill the Justice League. Create Chaos in Metropolis. You are the Suicide Squad."

Perhaps the only disappointment that came along with the reveal is that fans are in for a long wait. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League won't be arriving until 2022. No specific release date was revealed but, at the very least, we have well over a year to wait. The game will be released on the next-gen consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC.

This is just one of many reveals that came as part of DC FanDome. On the video game side, we also got a look at Gotham Knights, which will take place in Gotham City. Though it won't involve Batman, as the Caped Crusader will be dead. Additionally, virtually all of the movies on DC Films' upcoming slate were showcased, with new details and footage revealed. We'll be sure to keep you up to date with all of the big news from the event as it drops. In the meantime, be sure to check out the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer from the DC YouTube channel.