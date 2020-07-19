We live in a post-Snyder Cut world, and in this world, fans of filmmakers are no longer satisfied with the studio-approved version of films that frequently show up in theaters. David Ayer fans are now demanding that Warner Bros. release the director's cut of Suicide Squad and asking others to join the effort by getting the hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut trending globally on social media on July 20th. The fan group behind the 'Ayer cut' movement announced the effort on Twitter with the following message.

"This is not a drill. This is not a joke. This is not a rumor. We must Squad up & make it count. #ReleaseTheAyerCut."

In the past, trying to get a film made by starting a hashtag would have appeared completely unthinkable. But the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League next year on HBO Max has proven that miracles do happen, particularly if enough fanboys get together to yell about it on social media.

And what does David Ayer think of all this enthusiasm regarding a movie he made all the way back in 2016? The filmmaker stands firm behind the idea, and can even be said to have started the movement in the first place. It was Ayer who, after news of the Snyder Cut release first broke, started posting behind-the-scenes material from Suicide Squad, and talking about how his vision for the film was completely different from the jumbled mess the studio insisted on releasing in theaters.

Among the many changes Ayer mentions Warner Bros. forced onto the film was changing its tone from a gritty drama to a jokey, Deadpool-knockoff, cutting out major parts of Jared Leto's performance as the Joker, and reducing the importance of Harley Quinn's character to the storyline.

Ayer had also hinted that it would be easy to recut Sucidie Squad to bring it in line with his vision for the film, but that fans would have to ask Warner Bros. permission to release the feature. Many fans took Ayer's hint to heart, and thus the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement was born.

So how successful can this movement potentially become? As in the case of Zack Snyder's Justice League, it depends on your definition of success. While the Synder Cut is getting released, it is not because Warner Bros. had a sudden desire to honor Snyder's vision for Justice League by releasing his version of the movie. Rather, the studio execs saw in the hype surrounding the mythical 'Snyder cut' an opportunity to push their HBO Max streaming service on new customers by having the movie debut on the platform.

If the 'Ayer cut' does get released, it will be for similar reasons, and the end result will be a lesser, small-budget version of the movie the filmmaker originally intended to make, just as is the case with Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is going have Snyder's planned trilogy of Justice League movies costing hundreds of millions of dollars, condensed into a single four-hour feature costing around $30 million.