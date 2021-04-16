The hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut is trending once again as DC fans renew their calls for Warner Bros. to let David Ayer finish his director's cut of Suicide Squad. When the big budget movie was released in theaters in 2016, it was met with rather mixed reviews. In the years since, Ayer has expressed his frustration over the studio-mandated changes that drastically altered his original vision he had for the movie.

Last month, Warner Bros. finally released the legendary Snyder Cut, the famous extended Justice League cut known as Zack Snyder's Justice League. The release was the result of years of fan campaigning for the studio to "Release the Snyder Cut." As the fan campaign was ultimately a success, it has left DC fans pushing for other things they want from Warner Bros., and the "Release the Ayer Cut" campaign is quickly proving to be just as popular.

"David Ayer deserves his cut of Suicide Squad to be seen," writes one DC fan. "It would be a great thing for @hbomax to embrace this. It's superior to the theatrical, and would be a big hit for their service. And Lets be honest, who wouldn't want to see more of Leto?"

Another fan writes: "David Ayer's Suicide Squad would have #Steppenwolf in it. It would include a lot more of Jared Leto's joker that was incredibly well received in the Snyder cut. It's an unseen film, and it would be easy to complete. #ReleaseTheAyerCut."

"#ReleaseTheAyerCut because Harley's story arc was 'eviscerated' from @DavidAyerMovies original plans and we deserve to see what was intended for her!" tweets a Margot Robbie fan.

"Want to see the REAL Joker!!!" writes another fan. This refers to the immense amount of footage that was cut from the theatrical release of Jared Leto's Joker, a move that has been especially criticized after Leto impressed audiences with his new scene in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"Honestly the Ayer Cut is gonna be amazing. The comic-con trailer proves that," says someone else. "Why on earth would you choose not release it after ZSJL huge success and the fact it's easy to finish?!!!!"

Another fan includes a quote straight from Ayer to explain why Warner Bros. just needs to let the filmmaker finish his cut. The quote reads: "My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It's exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment."

Despite the success of Zack Snyder's Justice League, it's been reported that there are currently no plans whatsoever at Warner Bros. to develop the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad. Perhaps that could change after the release of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's take on the story that brings back some of the same characters. That movie is due to release this summer, and perhaps the brass at Warner Bros. are hoping to avoid any confusion.

In any case, the fans will likely continue to campaign for the studio to #ReleaseTheAyerCut until Warner Bros. finally acquiesces and gives the Ayer Cut the greenlight. Until then, your best chance at seeing it happen is to join the social media campaign using the specific hashtag. You can check out what some other fans are saying about the movement on Twitter.

