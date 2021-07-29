David Ayer is blasting Warner Bros.' theatrical cut of Suicide Squad one last time in an open letter posted to his Twitter account. In the past, Ayer has been rather open that the version that was seen by audiences in theaters in 2016 was a far cry from the original cut he'd put together with his original vision intact. Fans have campaigned for Warner Bros. to let him release the "Ayer Cut" like they did with Zack Snyder and Justice League.

With James Gunn's new take on The Suicide Squad performing incredibly well with its early reviews, there have been many comparisons made to Ayer's original Suicide Squad from 2016. As there's still no indication that Warner Bros. will bring back Ayer for Suicide Squad: The Ayer Cut anytime soon, despite the social media movement, Ayer described his feelings on the matter in his lengthy Twitter post, ultimately concluding with the declaration that he's done talking about the matter.

This stems from one critic's tweet that watching The Suicide Squad made him think that Ayer should "just abandon the idea of that director's cut." David Ayer took exception to that remark and took the time to explain why he fought so hard to make it happen. Delving into his childhood to his troublesome youth and time in the Navy, Ayer makes it clear that he doesn't know "what quit is." He then gets into why getting his version of Suicide Squad seen was so important to him, as he'd put everything he had into the movie.

"I put my life into Suicide Squad. I made something amazing - My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some 'bad people' who are sh-t on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10 week director's cut - It's a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It's all Steven Price's brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid 3rd Act resolution. A handful of people have seen it. If someone says they have seen it, they haven't."

Ayer then suggests that there's much more going on behind the scenes than what's known by the public, but he's not willing to get into the specifics online as he's not that kind of person.

"I've never told my side of the story and I never will. Why? Same reason no one will ever know what happened on my submarine. I keep my covenants. I'm old school like that. So I kept my mouth shut and took the tsunami of sometimes shockingly personal criticism. Why? That's what I've done my whole life. Real talk I'd rather get shot at."

At the end of the day, Ayer holds no ill will whatsoever toward Gunn, nor Warner Bros. for that matter. He adds that he's still rooting for the studio along with the cast and crew of The Suicide Squad, happy to see the franchise doing well. He just doesn't want to talk about the "Ayer Cut" anymore.

"I'm so proud of James and excited for the success that's coming. I support WB and am thrilled the franchise is getting the legs it needs. I'm rooting for everyone, the cast, the crew. Every movie is a miracle. And James' brilliant work will be the miracles of miracles. I appreciate your patience. I will no longer speak publicly on this matter."

Ayer has been garnering a lot of support since posting the open letter. Among those responding directly to the tweet is James Gunn, who tells Ayer directly, "All my love and admiration, friend."

Directed by Gunn, The Suicide Squad brings back several original characters from Ayer's movie, such as Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, among others. The early reviews have been near perfect at Rotten Tomatoes according to the early reviews, making this movie one of DC's most well-received efforts yet. The movie will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. This news comes to us from David Ayer.