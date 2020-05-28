David Ayer has revealed that his 2016 movie Suicide Squad was originally going to lead directly into Zack Snyder's Justice League. At the time, Snyder was working on an epic that would have been spread across two movies. Snyder has been in the news more so than usual after it was finally announced that his version of Justice League will be hitting HBO Max at some point next year. This was a big win for the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, who are still ecstatic, over a week after the news was officially announced.

We synced up storylines - Squad was the on-ramp for JL - which was a much more ambitious two part movie arc with impressive scope. Squad was the appetizer for Zack’s epic. ‘Best laid plans’ as they say. https://t.co/vqpeGwiKda — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 28, 2020

Since the big Zack Snyder news dropped, David Ayer has heavily teased that he has his own cut of Suicide Squad ready to go. While this is certainly exciting news for some DC fans, it doesn't have the massive explosion of support that the Snyder Cut had. With that being said, it appears that Suicide Squad and the original vision of Justice League were supposed to be linked together. Ayer explains.

Would David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad still lead into Zack Snyder's Justice League? That has not been confirmed since the idea to turn Snyder's movie into two installments was ditched fairly early on, but it could lead to more excitement around Warner Bros. possibly allowing Ayer to release his original cut of the 2016 movie. However, it appears that most fans are just happy that Snyder is finally getting some justice of his own.

While it has not been confirmed, it is believed that David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad had more footage of Jared Leto's Joker, who was the focal point of the promotional material. When the movie hit theaters, DC fans were angry to learn that Leto barely had any time on screen. Leto himself was reportedly pretty angry with the way the theatrical cut ended up. It is possible that the Ayer Cut could help in this situation, though it is unclear what exactly Ayer had in mind, or how the movie was originally going to lead into Justice League.

For now, Zack Snyder and his crew are working on assembling his original cut of Justice League. The studio has given out some additional cash to finish the visual effects, which will take some time, and some members of the cast have been brought back on board to record some new voice overs. It remains unclear if there will be some actual reshoots, but an early, unconfirmed report, states there will not be any, even though Snyder wants to add new parts. You can check out David Ayer's Twitter response about Suicide Squad originally leading into Zack Snyder's Justice League above.