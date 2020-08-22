After staying mostly silent about what to expect from The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn finally provided a first look at the anticipated movie at this weekend's DC FanDome event. Since taking the reins of the project in 2018, Gunn has held back from divulging any details about the movie, but he had recently revealed that he'd be unveiling a sneak peek at The Suicide Squad as well as revealing who plays which characters. Speaking at the virtual event along with the majority of The Suicide Squad's cast, Gunn followed through on his promise, offering a first look at the movie that DC fans have been anticipating.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad cast also revealed that the movie will feature:

Elba as Bloodsport

David Mastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher

John Cena as Peace Maker

Flula Borg as Javelin

Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag

Nathan Fillion as T.D.K.

Peter Capaldi as Thinker

Pete Davidson as Black Guard

Alice Braga as Sol Soria

Sean Gunn as Weasel

Michael Rooker as Savant

Mayling Ng as Mongal

Written and directed by Gunn, The Suicide Squad is a standalone movie with no storyline connections to the other movies in the DCEU. As previously reported, the movie will see the returns of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Idris Elba had also been cast to replace Will Smith as Deadshot before taking on another undisclosed role, according to initial reports.

Of course, these updates on The Suicide Squad are just a part of the many surprises DC had in store for fans at FanDome. Other panels also include major updates on other anticipated DC projects, such as The Batman and the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. Because there was just too much information to cram everything into one day, DC FanDome has also been split up into two days, with even more exciting reveals to come next month. For Day 2, some of the panels will feature titles like Harley Quinn, Stargirl, Black Lightning, and Titans. The virtual event will be live for a 24-hour period starting on Sept. 12.

Also in the works from developer Rocksteady Studios is an official Suicide Squad video game, based on the original comic book versions of the supervillain team. Called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the game is a follow-up of the studio's acclaimed Arkham video games where players controlled Batman. That game was also given its own panel at this weekend's DC FanDome with the studio divulging new information about the title.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. There's certainly no shortage of anticipated movies to look forward to next year, but this is obviously going to be a big one. Still, Marvel fans are also awaiting for the movie's release to allow Gunn to move forward on production of his third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. In any case, it's a really good time to be a fan of comic book movies.