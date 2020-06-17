We might be getting a Suicide Squad game in the near future from the folks at Rocksteady. This, according to a fancy new rumor that has popped up recently, but one that has yet to be backed up by Warner Bros. or anyone at the game studio. That said, if this rumor does have any truth to it, we will see Task Force X on a console near you in a Fortnite-style game.

Again, we must caution that, for now, this is merely a rumor and should be regarded as nothing more until further confirmation arrives. That said, the latest episode of the Kinda Funny Games Daily podcast dropped the juicy tidbit that Rocksteady, the studio behind the Batman: Arkham games, is developing a Suicide Squad game as well. The key difference is that this wouldn't be a story-driven adventure and would instead be a "game-as-a-service" play. Basically, that means it will be cheap, if not free, upfront with monetized content to be released periodically throughout the game's lifespan.

Host Imran Khan, a former editor at Game Informer, did not reveal any further details at this time. So it's hard to get a sense of what the gameplay might look like. Though Warner Bros. did recently announce DC FanDome, a massive online event that will be a huge showcase for all things DC. Some reveals from WB Games were teased, which means it could be the perfect place to announce this alleged project. Rocksteady has also been rumored to be working on a new Batman game as well, so that could be on the table.

If we are to assume there is any truth to this report, it would make sense for several reasons. For one, the Suicide Squad gained a great deal of mainstream popularity following the release of the 2016 live-action movie, which grossed $746 million at the box office and even won an Oscar. Plus, director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is set to be released next summer. A video game would make for a great way to further capitalize on the characters. Not only that, but the Fortnite model has proven to be incredibly lucrative, so it would be logical for WB Games to experiment with something along those same lines.

The Suicide Squad was introduced in the pages of DC Comics back in 1959, with the modern version debuting much later in 1987 via Legends #3. The lineup has changed a lot over the years but the general premise is that a group of hardened criminals, labeled Task Force X, is enlisted by the government to carry out dangerous missions. Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, Rick Flag, Bronze Tiger, Vixen and Harley Quinn, among many others, have been associated with the group over the years. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the alleged game are made available. You can check out the full video from the Kinda Funny Games YouTube channel.