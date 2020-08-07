After months, if not years, of rumors, Rocksteady has finally announced its Suicide Squad video game. The rumor mill has been churning particularly heavily in recent months, suggesting that the studio behind the Batman: Arkham series was getting ready to take on Task Force X. Now, they have finally confirmed the news. What's more, they have also revealed that Superman is going to be part of the game, which also confirmed another long-standing rumor the studio has been connected with.

Taking to Twitter Rocksteady Studios revealed a poster for the new video game. It features the Man of Steel, with his back facing us. Interestingly, he looks cloaked in red, as if something isn't quite right. That might explain why the Suicide Squad title is a target locked squarely on his head. This implies that the group of baddies trying to do some good might just be tasked with taking out the last son of Krypton. The photo was captioned with the following.

This means we are most definitely going to be learning more about the Suicide Squad game during DC FanDome. The event, which will feature 24 hours of DC content spanning across every facet of the company, is set for August 22. So we should hopefully gain a better understanding of what is going on here, as well as what we might be able to expect from the gameplay. A trailer reveal isn't out of the question either.

Interestingly enough, Rocksteady was also rumored to be developing a Superman video game at various points since the release of Batman: Arkham Knight. It seems that wasn't entirely untrue. There have also been rumors, though still unconfirmed at this point, that the Suicide Squad game would involve the team taking out the Justice League, with a supposed full title of "Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League." Even if that title doesn't hold, this image certainly makes that a possibility.

It makes every bit of sense for Warner Bros. to be working on a DC Comics game based on this franchise. Even though critics didn't enjoy it, 2016's Suicide Squad was a hugely successful movie, taking in $746 million at the global box office. It even took home an Oscar. The property is very much known in the mainstream now. A video game, most likely one that will be available for the next-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, is a great way to capitalize further on Harley Quinn and the gang.

Speaking of expanding the franchise, director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad will also be a part of DC FanDome. Warner Bros. and DC have promised big reveals all-around at the event, which is free to anyone who would like to partake in the festivities that has a reliable internet connection. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further updates are made available. Be sure to check out the poster for yourself from the Rocksteady Studios Twitter.