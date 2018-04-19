Fandango has released a list of summer's most anticipated movies. 2018 is absolutely loaded down with four non-stop months of sizzling entertainment, ranging from massive superhero blockbusters to original family movies. To determine the list, more than 4,500 movie fans voted this month for the one movie they were most looking forward to seeing on the big screen between April 27 and Labor Day. Here's what Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis had to say.

"This summer will deliver an unprecedented selection of movies, offering something for everyone at the multiplex. Fans are particularly looking forward to 'Avengers: Infinity War,' not only the most anticipated film of the summer, but perhaps the decade. It's the culmination of more than a dozen Marvel movies, and the fact that no one has seen the movie yet only adds to the excitement."

Unsurprisingly, Avengers: Infinity War topped the list of most anticipated summer blockbusters. Just behind Marvel's latest is Deadpool 2, which released its final trailer and had tickets go on sale. Even though the movie has had its fair share of troubles, coming in at the number three spot is Solo: A Star Wars Story. Rounding out the top five are Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which also just released its final trailer and will see dinosaurs attacking the mainland, followed by The Incredibles 2, which is the long-awaited follow-up to Brad Bird's Pixar classic.

The survey also looked at the most anticipated live-action comedy of the summer. Topping the list is The Spy Who Dumped Me (August 3), followed by Crazy Rich Asians (August 17), Book Club (May 18), Tag (June 15) and Life of the Party (May 11). There is also a sampling of potential sleeper hits, with Crazy Rich Asians topping that list. Other sleepers include Sorry to Bother You (July 6), Blindspotting (July 27), Eighth Grade (July 13) and Hereditary (June 8).

As far as family movies go, The Incredibles 2 came out on top. Just behind that is Christopher Robin (August 3), followed by Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (July 13), Show Dogs (May 18) and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (July 27). Fandango also took a look at fan-favorite actors and actresses. For actresses, Sandra Bullock (Ocean's 8) came out on top, followed by Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Infinity War), Emilia Clarke (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Zoe Saldana (Avengers: Infinity War) and Melissa McCarthy (Life of the Party).

The actors list was topped by Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 2), followed by Chris Pratt (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Avengers: Infinity War), Denzel Washington (The Equalizer 2), Robert Downey, Jr. (Avengers: Infinity War) and Chris Evans (Avengers: Infinity War). Zazie Beetz, who plays Domino in Deadpool 2, was named the favorite rising female star, with the new Han Solo, Alden Ehrenreich, topping the rising male star list. You can check out Fandango's full top 10 most anticipated summer blockbusters list for yourself below.

Most Anticipated 2018 Summer Blockbuster:

1. Avengers: Infinity War (April 27)

2. Deadpool 2 (May 18)

3. Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25)

4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22)

5. Incredibles 2 (June 15)

6. Ocean's 8 (June 8)

7. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (July 20)

8. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (July 27)

9. Sicario: Day of the Soldado (June 29)

10. Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6)