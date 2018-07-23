Summer of 84 released a new clip for the horror-thriller at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend and it is equal parts suspense and humor. The movie is about to hit select theaters next month after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film looks like The Goonies, but if it were a horror movie instead, meaning it's basically tailor-made for fans of Stranger Things and the latest adaptation of IT, with less supernatural features and more of a focus on the 1980s.

The first teaser trailer released for Summer of 84 gained a bunch of excitement for the movie and the new Comic-Con clip provides a reference to one of the most chilling scenes in the original teaser where the kitchen light is turned on. The kids seem to be getting in a little over their heads as they enter what they believe to be a vacant house. However, they soon find out that they're not alone. But, it's not what you think, as they soon find out. Could the conspiracy theory be taking the kids too far?

Summer of 84 certainly looks like a modern take on The 'Burbs with lead character Davey Armstrong (Graham Verchere) leading a conspiracy theory that his neighbor, cop Wayne Mackey, is a serial killer. Armstrong leads his friends on a dangerous investigation to get down to the facts and solve the mystery. Is Mackey (Rich Somner), the serial killer that they've been seeing on the local news, or is it someone else? We'll just have to wait and see, but from the recently released promotional material, Summer of 84 is going to be a throwback thrill ride.

Summer of 84 stars Graham Verchere, Judah Lewis, Caleb Emery, Cory Grüter-Andrew, Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale), and Rich Sommer (Mad Men). The film is directed by the Montreal filmmaking collective RKSS, aka Roadkill Superstar, which consists of François Simard and brother & sister Anouk Whissell and Yoann-Karl Whissell, from a script by Matt Leslie and Stephen J. Smith. RKSS are the masterminds behind 2015's action-adventure comedy Turbo Kid, which is highly acclaimed. Instead of the 1980s, Turbo Kid takes place in the late 1990s in an alternate universe where water is scarce.

Summer of 84 is taking everything that RKSS is known for with Turbo Kid and transplanting it to the decade before, while channeling The Goonies and The 'Burbs. The film will open in select theaters starting on August 10th in North America and then will be able to be streamed on VOD and Digital HD, starting August 24th. While we wait to solve the mystery, or find out if it's all just one big conspiracy theory, you can check out the brand-new San Diego Comic-Con clip from Summer of 84 as well as the latest poster below, provided by the Film Buff Movies YouTube channel.