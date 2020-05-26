IFC Films has released a new trailer for Summerland. The movie was written and directed by Jessica Swale, the Olivier Award-winning playwright behind Nell Gwynn. This represents Swale's feature debut. Described as an "intensely emotional story of love's endurance in trying times," this drama may end up being one of the first new movies to arrive in theaters when they open back up in July.

The trailer opens up with a writer struggling to get her story on the page. She then unwittingly is forced to care for a young boy. Despite her initial reluctance, the two end up bonding and he serves as an inspiration. Things get rather emotional as they get to know one another, for various reasons. It looks to be a heartwarming and heartbreaking drama that hinges on an unlikely relationship. Though it does feel that the trailer lays out all of the beats pretty succinctly, leaving little up to the imagination. Be that as it may, it appears that this could be an emotionally effective cinematic endeavor.

The cast includes Gemma Arterton (Byzantium, Quantum of Solace), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Motherless Brooklyn, Beyond The Lights), Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Tom Courtenay (The Aeronauts, Doctor Zhivago). Guy Heeley and Adrian Sturges serve as producers. Jessica Swale, in a statement, had this to say about her directorial debut.

"I'm delighted to be working with IFC to bring Summerland to the US. 'Summerland' is about hope, imagination and the possible existence of magic. It is about finding light after darkness, and, as such, has never felt more timely. I can't wait to share this story, in which Gemma gives a performance unlike anything we have seen her do before, as a woman who learns to embrace life, against all odds, in all its complexity and diversity."

Summerland centers on Alice, a reclusive writer who is resigned to a solitary life on the seaside cliffs of Southern England. All the while, World War II is raging forth on the other side of the channel. One day she opens her front door to discover she must adopt a young London evacuee named Frank. Despite being resistant at first, before long, the two realize they have more in common in their pasts than Alice had assumed.

Most movies have been pushed to much later in 2020, if not well into 2021, with theaters being shut down since mid-March. Warner Bros.' Tenet is still dated for July 17, but it is highly possible the release will be pushed. Summerland is set to arrive on VOD and in theaters on July 31 from IFC Films. Should the theatrical release stick, it will be one of a small number of new titles that will help give movie theaters something to showcase when they do open their doors again. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.