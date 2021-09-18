It sounds like Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen won't be the only ones lucky enough to wield a lightsaber in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Recently, F9 star Sung Kang revealed that he too will slice up the screen with the iconic weapon of the Jedi. The actor, whose character in the series remains a mystery (mostly), also discussed his delight at joining the Star Wars franchise, something he has loved since he was a child.

"I used to dress up in the cheap K-mart plastic Halloween costumes, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, almost every single day from 8 to 13 years old. My friends and I would play pretend, we would make our own lightsabers out of toilet paper centers and stuff like that and paper towel cardboard, and to be able to be on set and see Darth Vader and see the Star Wars Universe in front of me, I mean -- just as a fan to be able to be part of that history is pretty amazing. I kept pinching myself to go, 'How did I end up here?' and, my character has a lightsaber, to go, 'What? This is.. It's not a toy. It's actually the real thing, right?' So pretty cool."

Not much else is known about Kang's role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. The actor simply revealed in the past, "I can tell you, since I am playing it, that there is a sexual deliciousness to the character." The fact his character has a lightsaber though tells us that, at the very least, he will be tangled up in the title character's past as a Jedi Knight. But will they be clashing lightsabers, or will they fight with them side-by-side?

The Queen's Gambit star Moses Ingram has also been revealed to be a lightsaber user courtesy of a set video that surfaced back in May. So, it's certainly possible that both Kang and Ingram's characters could be connected, as well as being fellow Force users. Though it is still unclear whether they are on the side of the Light or the Dark.

Aside from the inclusion of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, very few details are yet known about the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series. It was recently revealed that the events of the show will take place some ten years after the ending of 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, picking up with an older, no doubt far lonelier Obi-Wan Kenobi, who is now in exile on Tatooine and watching over Luke Skywalker. The series will also continue one of the biggest rivalries in Star Wars lore, Obi-Wan versus Darth Vader, an event which Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has described as "the rematch of the century."

The series is working hard to avoid one of the biggest criticisms of the prequel series, the overwhelming use of green screen, with McGregor teasing that the show will feel a lot more real thanks to the use of The Mandalorian's StageCraft technology. "They project [the virtual backgrounds] onto this massive LED screen," McGregor explained. "So, if you're in a desert, you're standing in the middle of a desert. If you're in the snow, you're surrounded by snow. And if you're in a cockpit of a starfighter, you're in space. It's going to feel so much more real."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled to be released in 2022 on Disney+, and will consist of six episodes. Recently, Darth Vader actor Hayden Christensen star has started promoting the series. This comes to us courtesy of ScreenRant.