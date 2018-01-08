With the NFL Playoffs in full swing, the Super Bowl is just around the corner, with the big game on February 4 expected to feature a number of commercials promoting some of this year's biggest movies. A new report confirmed that both Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures will be shelling out big bucks for ads during the game, although it hasn't been confirmed which movies will be promoted yet. Whichever ads ultimately air, these Super Bowl commercials will cost the studios a pretty penny. While the price for a 30-second spot for this year's game hasn't been confirmed, Fox charged a whopping $5 million per spot last year.

Even though the studios haven't confirmed which movies will be promoted during the big game, there are a few candidates available for each studio. The Fifty Shades finale, Fifty Shades Freed, will hit theaters on February 9, just five days after the big game, so that's one possibility of what the studio could be promoting. Other upcoming releases for Universal include Pacific Rim: Uprising (March 23), Blockers (April 6), which just released its first trailer today, Truth or Dare (April 27), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22), Purge 4 (July 4), Skyscraper (July 13) and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (July 20), Halloween (October 19), Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (November 9) and Mortal Engines (December 14).

Paramount has quite the diverse slate itself that it could promote with its Super Bowl commercials, including the upcoming Annihilation (February 23), Sherlock Gnomes (March 23), A Quiet Place (April 6), Action Point (May 11), Mission: Impossible 6 (July 27), Overlord (October 26) and Bumblebee (December 21). Both Paramount and Universal purchased Super Bowl ads last year, with Paramount debuting a Baywatch Super Bowl spot and ads for Transformers: The Last Knight and Ghost in the Shell. Ironically, all of those movies underperformed at the box office, while Universal only debuted one TV spot to promote The Fate of the Furious, and while it underperformed domestically, it pulled in over $1 billion internationally for a global total of $1.23 billion, the second highest worldwide total of the year behind Disney's Beauty and the Beast ($1.26 billion).

Warner Bros. typically doesn't advertise during the Super Bowl but the studio would not comment on their plans for the big game this year. Disney would also not confirm their plans for the Super Bowl, but earlier today, Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard teased the first Han Solo trailer could be coming soon, with some speculating that it could be here at some point this week. While that speculation has yet to be confirmed, it's possible that Disney could debut the first footage during the big game. While the studio may not necessarily need to spend that much money to promote a Star Wars movie, this Han Solo spin-off has had its fair share of controversy after directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired, after filming for four months. Most of their material was entirely scrapped, with new director Ron Howard stepping in to finish the movie.

Reps for 20th Century Fox and Lionsgate also would not comment on their Super Bowl plans, but with less than a month left until the big game, we should start to hear more about the studios' plans. The movie industry is expected to be one of the top ad buyers this year again, following the 2017 broadcast where studios spent the fourth most out of all advertisers, behind automobile manufacturers, telecom marketers and beer makers. The four categories represented 44% of the total ad time from paying advertisers, according to ad-spending tracker Kantar, with those four groups taking up a record-setting 41 minutes and 30 seconds of air time during the event. Variety broke the news today about Universal and Paramount confirmed for purchasing ad time for Super Bowl LII.